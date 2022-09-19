CAPE CARTERET — Months after adopting changes that increased the fees for use of the town’s boat ramp at the end of Manatee Street, Cape Carteret has increased the fine for unauthorized of the facility from a maximum of $200 to $1,000 per violation.
The board earlier this year increased the fees at the ramp – for town residents, residents of Bogue, Cedar Point, Cape Carteret and Peletier – and capped the annual number of permits at 285, in response to nearby residents’ complaints that visitors were parking cars and leaving boat trailers on private property in the neighborhood. In addition, the town in recent years has received numerous complaints about noise and litter at the site.
In 2021-22, the annual permit for taxpaying Cape Carteret property owners, whether they live in town or not, was $100. In 2021-22, the fee for residents of nearby Bogue, Cedar Point and Peletier was $250, and the fee for all others was $350.
For 2022-23, town residents have paid $225 for the annual permit, plus $50 for one additional boat. In the past, residents could register and get permits for up to four boats.
Residents of Bogue, Cedar Point, Swansboro and Peletier have paid $500 for a permit for one boat for the year, and anyone outside that area has paid $750 for a permit for one boat.
During the meeting on Sept. 12, Town Manager Frank Rush told the board that with the fee increases, the $200 penalty for unauthorized use of the facility was no longer sufficient.
“With the current penalty for 'boat ramp parking without a pass' set at $200, it is theoretically more economical to simply use the facility illegally and take one's chances rather than paying the full cost of an annual boat ramp pass,” the manager told the board.
The proposed ordinance is intended to address this possibility and simply establishes the penalty for unauthorized use of the public boat ramp at $1,000, somewhat higher than the highest annual boat ramp pass fee levied by the town and is specifically intended to capture one's attention.”
The board adopted the new fine as part of a resolution which also consolidates other parking violations at town recreational facilities and increases the penalty for such violations from $25 to $50.
Unauthorized use means a vehicle at the site lacks a valid boat ramp parking pass and is different than a parking violation. Unauthorized use is also different than someone who has been issued a valid pass to use the facility but does not have that pass displayed on the vehicle. The fine for that violation will remain $50 per violation.
Rush stressed that the intent of the hike in the “unauthorized use” fee is not an intent to collect large sums of money for violations, but rather to be a deterrent to illegal use.
“It is always my preference to prevent the actual illegal behavior than to collect fines from our residents and visitors,” he said. “The police department conducts regular patrols of the boat ramp facility as staffing and call volumes permit, but undoubtedly does not identify all violators. Over the past 12 months, there have only been a total of four citations issued for unauthorized use of the public boat ramp. I have recently asked the police department to increase the patrols of the public boat ramp, and we will make a greater effort to deter, identify and penalize violators in the future.”
The town plans to post a sign at the facility notifying users of the increase in the unauthorized use penalty.
Commissioner Jeff Waters mad the motion to adopt the resolution increasing the fine, and Commissioner Don Miller gave the second. It passed by a 5-0 vote and went into effect immediately.
The town adopted the fee increases for town residents, residents of nearby towns and out-of-the-area visitors because fees for use of the facility are a significant contribution to the town budget, and the cap on the number of permits, without the increase of the fees, would have resulted in a large decrease in revenue.
The vast majority of the permits – more than 90 percent – went to town property owners or residents this year.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
