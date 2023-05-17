MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County Citizens for Diversity in Education is sponsoring a retirement celebration and book signing for Joe Poletti, principal of the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School.
Poletti, who has been in education 37 years, is releasing his first book, "myHigh School REIMAGINED."
The floating event will be noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 in the Bryant Student Center atrium on the campus of Carteret Community College. There will be a presentation at 1 p.m.
Over the course of 37 years, Poletti has been a classroom teacher, instructional technology facilitator, state department consultant, university program administrator, athletic director, central services director, author and school administrator.
He has served as principal of all three county traditional public high schools - Croatan, East Carteret and West Carteret - as well as this year serving as principal of MaST.
Poletti holds four college degrees and has received local and statewide recognitions.
For more information, contact cde4carteret@gmail.com.
