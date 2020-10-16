Carteret County adds 25 COVID-19 cases heading into weekend

CARTERET COUNTY — Officials reported 25 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in Carteret County Friday as cases increase state and nationwide, as well.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 1,126 since the onset of the pandemic, of which 159 cases are considered active. Meanwhile, 957 people have reportedly recovered from COVID-19, and 11 residents have died.
The county also reported eight COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City as of Friday afternoon.
The Carteret County public school system reported two additional COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the number of cases connected to schools to 43. The newest cases were reported at Croatan High School. One case was confirmed Thursday and the other Friday.
To date, health providers have reportedly conducted 11,414 known COVID-19 tests, with 255 pending results Friday afternoon.
To view the county’s update, including information about cases by zip code, visit carteretcountync.gov, or the Carteret County government and health department Facebook pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.