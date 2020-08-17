Morehead City considers tech to improve virtual meetings

MOREHEAD CITY — The city is looking into new technology or other potential solutions to improve the virtual city council meeting experience in light of ongoing gathering restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Since April, the Morehead City Council has been meeting in person – with members physically distanced and sometimes wearing masks – and broadcasting the meetings live. Residents can “attend” by calling in or watching the broadcast over Zoom, and they may speak during hearings or public comments.
City Manager Ryan Eggleston said the current setup is in compliance with Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order restricting the size of indoor gatherings. Mr. Eggleston said although public meetings are allowed to exceed the 10-person limit for most other indoor gatherings, attendees must be properly distanced, which is difficult to accomplish in the limited space of the council chambers, located upstairs in the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St.
“As a public meeting body, we could exceed 10, but we’d still have to maintain that 6 feet of distance,” he said during the council’s regular meeting Aug. 11, when the virtual meeting format came up for discussion during council comments.
A few city council members said they’d like to hear feedback from residents who have been attending the virtual meetings on how the electronic format is working and what could be improved.
“Honestly, I have no idea if you can hear us well or if this is a good way for us to conduct meetings,” Councilman David Horton said. “…I think it’s important that we see each other, if possible, and it’s important we can hear each other clearly.”
Mr. Horton recommended investing in technology, such as new cameras and a sound system, that could improve the quality of the broadcast. Councilman George Ballou also suggested the city look into using larger venues for future meetings when a large turnout is expected, perhaps for contentious public hearings or other high-profile matters.
“I’m just very concerned with the way these meetings are going, and it seems to me that this is going to continue over the next few months, and we need to be better prepared,” Mr. Ballou said.
Mr. Eggleston said renting a larger space for meetings is a possibility, as is purchasing technology upgrades, perhaps using federal coronavirus relief funds. Carteret County officials said Morehead City is slated to receive around $212,000 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, funds from which may go toward new technology and other purchases to bring the city into compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.
Mr. Eggleston said he would contact the company outfitting the new city hall building with IT infrastructure about purchasing some equipment to improve the broadcast quality of virtual meetings.
“The hope would be that whatever we use in (the municipal building) would certainly be reused. Even if it’s not in the council chambers of the new building, it’d be in one of our other facilities,” he said. “There are multiple facilities where we could definitely use the technology upgrade.”
