BEAUFORT — A member of a local Christian alliance called on the Carteret County Board of Education to ensure that county schools are safe in light of the mass shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
“Let’s take the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas as a reminder to ensure that our schools are being kept secure,” Ray Waldbusser of Bogue, a member of God and Country Christian Alliance, said during the public comment section of the board’s meeting Tuesday in the school system’s central office in Beaufort.
He said several members of his group, which meets each month in Craven County, had planned to go to Raleigh on Wednesday to speak to legislators about school safety and upcoming legislation.
Following the Tuesday meeting, he said several parents and students also planned to attend the Newport Town Council meeting Thursday evening to ask council members to improve security at Newport Elementary School.
During the public comment time, Mr. Waldbusser, who has grandchildren in the county school system, said there were several things that could be done to ensure the safety of students and staff at schools.
“School resource officers need to be funded and hired for every school, not shared amongst schools as they are now,” he said. “If you need parents to advocate for more funding, including using leftover COVID money, with county commissioners, town councils or our state and federal legislators, let us know.”
He asked school officials to audit each school to make sure outside and inside doors and windows are able to be locked and secured. He also asked that shades and blinds be installed and working at every school.
He further suggested that entrance doors into school buildings be monitored, and that teachers and staff be adequately trained to deal with active shooter scenarios.
“Parents need to be made aware of procedures to follow and people to contact after an event happens to quickly get the status of their children,” he said.
Board of Education Chairman Clark Jenkins said many of the safety issues listed by Mr. Waldbusser and other parents who have contacted board members have been or are being addressed.
“I think safety has been the foremost thing on everyone’s minds,” Mr. Jenkins said. “Safety and mental health are the two big things we have heard in PAC (parent advisory council) meetings and from our schools.”
County Board of Education member Dennis Goodwin said, “All of us have received emails calling for safety since the Texas school shooting.”
Mr. Goodwin then read a poem, “Remember,” written by an eighth-grader at Broad Creek Middle School, that he had received since the shooting. Some in the audience cried as he read it.
A portion of the poem states, “The school bell rings. What if I don’t make it home? My mom picks me up. I made it home, but some aren’t as lucky. We are children, scared to go to school. Remember the 19 students and 2 teachers who lost their lives on 5/24/22.”
The board also opened its meeting Tuesday with a moment of silence in memory of the lives lost in the horrific school shooting.
While many county schools have a school resource officer, some share officers. County Sheriff Asa Buck, during the county commissioners meeting on Monday, requested funds in the 2022-23 fiscal budget to add three additional SROs at schools in the county’s jurisdiction. He preferred not to say which three schools for security reasons.
