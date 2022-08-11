CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret is inching toward a long-awaited completion of the Cape Carteret Trail, and town commissioners Monday night adopted a new multi-year project budget to fund construction of the remaining segments.
The board met in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting.
The new project budget, proposed by Town Manager Frank Rush, sets aside $408,567 for the remaining 1.3 miles to be constructed from the Ardan Oaks subdivision northwest along Taylor Notion Road to Highway 58, and then south along the same highway to MacDaddy's near the intersection with Highway 24.
Rush said the capital project ordinance will track revenues and expenses over the remainder of the project, regardless of fiscal year, and will make it easier to track project revenues and expenses in the future.
The $408,567 is from leftover funds from previous trail segment construction ($59,888) and from the $500,000 state grant ($348,679) for construction of the most recent trail segments.
“In the past, expenses associated with the Cape Carteret Trail have been charged to a combination of a previous capital project ordinance and the annual general fund budget," Rush said. “Because the project involves grant funding and expenses over several fiscal years, it can become confusing to track project revenues and expenses in the annual budget, and there is often a need to roll remaining funds forward into a new fiscal year.
“A multi-year capital project ordinance is an authorized mechanism to track the overall project budget without regard to fiscal year start and end dates,” the town manager added, “and simply tracks revenues and expenses over the life of the project. Once the project is completed, the capital project ordinance is simply closed out.”
Meanwhile, Rush said a contractor has completed work on a 0.3-mile trail segment along Taylor Notion Road and is seeking full payment for the $83,000 contract.
But, he added, “Town staff have concerns about the quality of the work, and we are awaiting the results of additional testing … with $50,000 still outstanding.
“Depending on test results, we may seek remediation by the project contractor prior to releasing full payment or may withhold sufficient funds to retain a different contractor to remediate any concerns.”
The trail, similar to the one along Highway 58 and other main roads in Emerald Isle, is supposed to be a 3.5-mile triangular loop along Highway 24, Highway 58 and Taylor Notion Road.
Commissioners approved the project unanimously in February 2015 with the goal of finishing by 2018. It was supposed to be funded by grants and donations, but donations dried up and grants were small until the state legislature approved the $500,000 allocation in the 2021-22 budget, thanks to efforts by state Rep. Pat McElraft of Emerald Isle.
