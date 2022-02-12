Flower shops, bakeries say despite supply challenges, they have plenty to offer for Valentine’s Day

MOREHEAD CITY — Despite the challenges of inflation and supply chain issues, county flower shops and bakeries say they have plenty of blooms and treats for Valentine’s Day, which is Monday.
Buyers may have to dig a bit deeper in their pockets this year, but business owners, like Kristy Brittingham, owner of Sandy’s Flower Shoppe in Morehead City, Beaufort and Havelock, said she’s trying to keep prices comparable to last year.
“The cost almost doubled this year for freight to get our flower shipments,” Ms. Brittingham said Thursday. “We’re trying to keep our prices about the same as last year because we want people to be able to enjoy Valentine’s Day.”
While vendors in some areas of the country have experienced difficulties getting certain flowers, Ms. Brittingham said she placed her orders with wholesalers at the beginning of December to ensure she would be able to get them in time.
“We just got our first shipment last night and we’ll be staying late working because we want to ensure that flowers are as fresh as possible,” she said. “We have some more shipments coming this weekend.”
Ms. Brittingham said those wanting flowers for someone special should be able to find something between $15 to $250, which would be for an elaborate arrangement of 24 roses and extras.
Melissa Taylor, owner of Flowers by Melissa in Morehead City, said she’s also been able to get an adequate supply of flowers.
“Our wholesalers have been able to keep up,” Ms. Taylor said. “The gas prices and shipping have increased, but not that bad. I will have to raise my rates some from last year.”
She said most flower arrangements she offers start at $50.
As for those with a sweet tooth, Pam Kaiser, owner of Pam’s Specialized Catering in Morehead City, said despite a national shortage of cream cheese for cheesecakes, she has plenty of those and other Valentine’s treats as well.
“Cream cheese has been difficult to find from wholesalers or grocers since December,” she said. “I stocked up when I heard it was coming, so I have plenty to get me through Valentine’s Day.”
While cheesecakes are popular for the holiday of love, she said the most popular item remains strawberries dipped in chocolate.
Prices will be higher than last year, but Ms. Kaiser said she’s trying to keep them as low as possible.
A dozen chocolate-covered strawberries are $14.95. A 6-inch chocolate cheesecake with decorative strawberries and cookies on top is $34.95. An 11-inch chocolate cheesecake with a decorative top is $44.95.
Ms. Kaiser and flower shop owners said they will be open extra hours through Monday to make sure those wanting to purchase items will be able to do so.
“I’m normally not open on Mondays, but we’ll be open Monday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” Ms. Kaiser said.
Ms. Taylor said Flowers by Melissa will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday.
“We’ll do deliveries on Saturdays, but pick-ups only on Sunday. We’ll do deliveries on Monday, and delivery order cut-offs are normally by 1 p.m. or 2 p.m.,” she said.
Ms. Brittingham said all Sandy’s Flower Shoppe locations will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and “8:30 a.m. until whenever” on Valentine’s Day.
“We’ll try not to cut off delivery orders until about noon on Monday,” Ms. Brittingham said. “We’ve got a lot of extra folks on hand to help with orders and deliveries.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
