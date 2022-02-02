Another Cape Carteret Trail segment opens along north side of Highway 24; eventual 3.1-mile path at about two-thirds complete

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon to open another completed section of the multi-use Cape Carteret Trail along the north side of Highway 24.
This segment is in front of the new but not yet open Starbucks, which is on an outparcel in the Carteret Crossing Shopping Center. It connects to a completed section of trail along Highway 58, and its opening followed completion earlier in January of a section along Highway 24 from just east of White Oak Elementary School to an existing segment along Taylor Notion Road.
Eventually, the trail is supposed to be a continuous 3.1-mile-long triangle along Highway 24, Taylor Notion and Highway 58, offering pedestrian and bike access to most town businesses and important public sites, such as the elementary school and the Western Carteret Library and The Gym on Taylor Notion Road. Close to 2 miles are now complete.
The latest connecting segment means the entire Highway 24 section of the trail is finished.
“This bridges an important gap,” town manager Zach Steffey said during the brief ceremony Monday in front of Starbucks. He thanked the county for its financial participation, and asked Cape Carteret Commissioner Don Miller, a longtime supporter of the project, to cut the ribbon.
Mr. Miller said he’s pleased with the progress the town has made in recent months, and believes once the weather warms up, the long stretch of continuous trail will start attracting more walkers, runners and cyclists.
He and Cape Carteret Police Chief Bill McKinney, who was also at the ribbon cutting, said the town is thinking about hosting a 5K in the future on the trail.
The town is out for bids on yet another trail segment, which will run along Taylor Notion Road from the library to the entrance to the Ardan Oaks subdivision.
Commissioners approved the trail project in 2015 with a goal of completion by 2018.
However, it was supposed to be paid for with private donations and grants, and those dried up. Construction of recent segments have been funded by the town’s vehicle registration fund and a county donation. In addition, the town has been awarded $500,000 in the state budget – thanks to state Rep. Pat McElraft of Emerald Isle – and officials say that might be enough to complete the whole project.
Many town residents support the project, but some have concerns.
Richard Kildow, who lives in town, said in an email earlier this month he uses the trail but rarely sees anyone else on it.
“I am glad that it has been built,” he said in the email. “My question is, how do residents on the south side of Highway 24 safely access the trail? Try crossing any segment of Highway 24 or Highway 58, which borders the trail.
“I don’t understand the functionality of the trail for local residents,” Mr. Kildow added. “Are we are expected to use our cars to safely access a trail across the street?”
There are traffic lights at several intersections with Highway 24 along the trail, including the intersection with Taylor Notion Road.
“I am all for the trail and I like to use it, I just don’t want to get killed in the process,” Mr. Kildow said in the email.
Mr. Miller, in an interview Monday at the ribbon cutting, said he understands that concern and thinks the town needs to look seriously at some crosswalks at strategic locations, equipped with buttons folks could push to briefly stop traffic, so they could safely cross Highway 24 and Taylor Notion Road to get to the trail.
“I don’t know where they should be, yet, though,” he added.
He and Chief McKinney also noted that parking is available on the trail side of Highway 24, but it is private. People could use the lot at the shopping center, for example, to get to the trail to walk, run or cycle. The problem is that parking is private, for customers of the businesses.
“It (access to the trail) is definitely something we need to look at closely,” Mr. Miller said.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.