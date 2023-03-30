BEAUFORT — Those who work on the front lines of child abuse prevention in Carteret County will join to plant a pinwheel garden in front of the county’s courthouse, followed by a walk to show support for the prevention of child abuse. The pinwheel is the national symbol of child abuse prevention.
As part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Carteret County Department of Social Services (DSS), Carteret Children’s Advocacy Center and Carteret County Guardian ad Litem Program will plant a pinwheel garden on the grounds of the county courthouse at 9 a.m. April 4. This will be followed by the community walk at 9:15 a.m.
A pinwheel is the symbol of child abuse prevention and reflects childhood hope, health and happiness, according to a press release from the county. Pinwheel gardens are planted in communities throughout the nation in April in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Community members and businesses can show their support by planting a pinwheel at their home or place of business and send photos to share on the county’s social media. Photos can be sent to pio@carteretcountync.gov.
The pinwheels will be on display through April 30.
For more information about preventing child abuse and neglect before it begins, visit Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina online at preventchildabusenc.org.
Those needing to report suspected abuse or neglect can call DSS at 252-728-3181 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. After hours, on weekends and holidays, call the County Communications Center at 252-726-1911.
