EMERALD ISLE — Town commissioners, during a conference call special meeting Friday night, voted unanimously to approve a contract to repair or replace stormwater pipes and other appurtenances along a portion of Reed Drive in order to alleviate flooding problems.
The public was able to listen to the meeting by phone but could not comment.
The board, on the recommendation of Town Manager Matt Zapp and the public works department, awarded the $121,000 contract to Thomas Simpson Construction Co. of Morehead City. There were no comments by board members prior to the vote.
Pipe along Reed Drive, from Mallard Drive to Loon Street on the south side of Highway 58, was damaged during Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
The area is home to a number of businesses and parking lots on the north side of Reed Drive.
According to the bid document, the purpose is to convey stormwater from asphalt parking north of Reed Drive to the existing Reed Drive town piping. The pipes are to be connected to new 24-inch-diameter pipes.
The document states the extent and condition of existing concrete pipes at the east and west project limits are unknown. Concrete pipes found to be damaged are to be replaced with n-12 polyethylene dual-wall corrugated pipe, which provides better flow.
