Local officials keeping eye on Elsa, don't expect major problems

CARTERET COUNTY — It appears Tropical Storm Elsa will move through North Carolina far west of Carteret County, but local government officials Wednesday were still keeping an eye on projected paths in case the path of the storm shifts east.
The storm could still bring the county gusty winds and some significant rain, perhaps up to 2 inches, and even more in isolated places, according to the National Weather Service advisory at 11 a.m. Wednesday. There is some potential for flash flooding.
Lifeguards in Atlantic Beach were keeping a watchful eye over beach visitors Wednesday, saying water conditions were starting to change as the storm approaches the coast.
“I’ve noticed the winds have picked up and we’re noticing more rip currents,” Atlantic Beach lifeguard Austin Chrismon said. “We’re flying yellow flags right now but I think we’ll be changing those to red by tomorrow.”
He encouraged beachgoers to use extreme caution when getting into the ocean waters as the storm draws nearer.
Emerald Isle town manager Matt Zapp said he’s also monitoring weather conditions.
“The Town of Emerald Isle is monitoring the national, state and local weather forecasts,” Mr. Zapp said Wednesday. “In the event that heavy rain and high winds reach our area, the town staff is prepared to respond.”
Mr. Zapp said if the forecast warrants, residents in areas prone to historic flooding should take precautions to protect personal property by moving items to higher ground.
In addition, he said, everyone in town should should remove and/or secure items that can be damaged by heavy winds that could affect the area late Wednesday into Friday.
Mr. Zapp added that Simmons & Simmons, the town’s solid waste contractor, will not collect trash Thursday due to the potential for high winds from Elsa. The regular trash collection schedule for oceanside properties will resume Friday. Soundside trash collection will resume on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Pine Knoll Shores town manager Brian Kramer met with the county emergency services manager Wednesday morning. Mr. Kramer said in an interview Wednesday with the News-Times town staff will be prepared to use the town’s flooding pumps if necessary, but he doesn’t anticipate needing them.
“I think it’s going to move past us so fast, we’re not going to see a lot of property damage,” Mr. Kramer said. “Our biggest worry right now is power loss.”
To the east of Pine Knoll Shores in Atlantic Beach, town manager David Walker seemed to have the same opinion Wednesday. Mr. Walker said in an email to the News-Times there wouldn’t be any curfew or extra staff called in during the storm, and garbage routes would run as scheduled.
“We’re making the usual prep for (a) rainstorm with banners, flags and trash cans,” Mr. Walker said. “The town park will be closed all day.”
On the mainland, officials in Morehead City say they are “always preparing” when it comes to weather events like Elsa. Public services director Daniel Williams said Wednesday the city had tested its standby power and fueled all vehicles, and crews were “standing by just in case.” The town also removed all flags ahead of the storm.
Countywide, public information officer Nick Wilson encourages residents to follow trusted weather sources like the NWS and to sign up for local emergency alerts by visiting carteretcountync.gov/525/Emergency-Notification.
Carteret Community College officials are monitoring the storm, as well.
CCC plant operations director Steve Sparks said, “We will continue to monitor the storm’s path and remain agile to increase preparations if necessary. At this time the Operations and Facilities department is not anticipating having to prepare to the degree we would if we were going to receive a direct hit. We are making sure all of our roof and storm water drains are free of debris. We will be securing all items that would likely be blown around, like trash receptacle lids.
“We always touch base with emergency contacts before an event and keep repair materials available for mitigation in case the college sustains damage. We plan to make a campus assessment early Friday morning after the storm passes.”
Carteret County public school officials are also keeping a watchful eye on the potential effects from Elsa.
“We are monitoring the weather and are not closing our buildings,” Carteret County Schools public information officer James Skelton said. “Employees have the option to come in to work as normal tomorrow or take a leave day. We have notified our employees and they were briefed on safety.”
Cedar Point manager David Rief said that based on the inland path of the storm, the town doesn’t anticipate closing its heavily wooded Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park on the White Oak River, but will “secure lightweight items” within the park.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust as necessary,” he said.
Reporters Mike Shutak, Elise Clouser, Brad Rich, and Cheryl Burke contributed to this report.
