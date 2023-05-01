MOREHEAD CITY — The Walk for Fentanyl Awareness will be held May 6, beginning at 10 a.m. at West Carteret High School, ending at the Peer Recovery Center in Morehead City.
Mary Warstler of Morehead City, a mother who lost her son to a fentanyl-related illness, is organizing the walk and said all are invited to participate to raise awareness about the epidemic plaguing the county, state and nation.
Her 37-year-old son, Daniel Camilo, died Dec. 22, 2022, from endocarditis, which is an infection of the heart that was related to his addiction, she said. He left behind an 8-year-old daughter, Brionna, who Warstler is raising and plans to have involved in the walk.
Warstler is working with the Carteret County Health Department, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Morehead City Police Department to organize the event.
Participants will meet at WCHS, cross Country Club Road and walk down the Morehead City walking trail, ending at the Peer Recovery Center parking lot. Booths will be set up to educate people on addiction and help that is available.
Warstler is making crosses that will be set up along the path, with each one representing a county resident who has died of a drug overdose in the past two years.
“I’m inviting anyone who has lost a family member to a drug overdose in the past two years to take a cross,” she said.
According to Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck, 31 people died of drug overdoses in the county in 2022.
