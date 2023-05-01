Mary Warstler of Morehead City, a mother who lost her son to a fentanyl-related illness, is organizing the Walk for Fentanyl Awareness, which will begin at 10 a.m. May 6 at West Carteret High School. She is creating crosses to place along the walking trail, with each representing a person who has died of a drug overdose in Carteret County over the past two years. (Cheryl Burke photo)