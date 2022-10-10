BEAUFORT — Early voting for the 2022 county and statewide general election will begin Thursday, Oct. 20, and will end at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, according to the Carteret County Board of Elections. Registered voters or eligible individuals in North Carolina may cast an absentee ballot in person during this time.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election will be at the Carteret County Board of Elections office at 1702 Live Oak St., Beaufort; Fort Benjamin Park at 100 McQueen Ave., Newport; and Western Park, 275 Old Highway 58, Cedar Point.
Here is the schedule:
- Thursday, Oct. 20 and Friday, Oct. 21: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 5: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
During early voting, voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in the county, and would-be voters may same-day register and vote. This is different than Election Day, when registered voters must vote at their assigned polling place.
