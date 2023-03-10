NEWPORT – More than 30 residents and local business owners attended Tuesday evening at the Fort Benjamin Community Center, for the third and final Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP) during which N.C. Department of Transportation and county representatives displayed maps of proposed highway designs being considered for the county for the next 20 to 30 years.
According to DOT officials, the one and a half-hour Newport event, which began at 5:30 p.m., had the highest attendance of the three public information meetings schedule in the county. Similar informal open-house meetings, were conducted at Wester Park Community Center Jan. 31, Cedar Point which was followed by a public meeting Feb. 28 at the County Board of Elections Office, Beaufort.
During the Tuesday evening meeting, attendees voiced concerns and ideas about the county’s long-range multimodal transportation plans as well as identifying major needs and possible solutions for the next 25-30 years.
North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) Planning Division Project Engineer Saman Jeffers explained to the attendees that this plan was in the system assessment phase only and several more processes will be conducted before a new CTP is adopted. She explained that this CTP will look at all modes of transportation from highways, biking paths, pedestrian paths, public transportation and rail transportation.
According to a news release provide by county officials, the development of the county’s long range transportation document, required by state statute, includes participation by the county’s municipalities, the NCDOT transportation planning division, the Down East Rural Planning Organization and the county itself. The county’s current transportation plan was adopted in 2014.
The most apparent concerns expressed during the meeting involved the impact that I-42 will have on the town’s growth as well as the county once the interstate is completed in the next eight years. That high speed roadway will terminate right at the county line as travelers enter the Newport town limits on U.S. Highway 70.
Focusing on aging infrastructure for both the town and the county, two attendees who did not want to be identified in this story, noted their concerns about increased traffic flow once the Havelock bypass, currently under construction, is completed. They questioned how the new interstate will accommodate pedestrians and slower vehicles such as moped and bicycles.
The Newport resident who asked not to be identified said he was very worried about mopeds being allowed to travel along the new interstate and how traffic and pedestrians were going to cross the new I-42. He was also very concerned about water and sewer capacity for the new projected growth to this small coastal town. He said he lives just west of Newport, near the county line and wants to tap in to water and sewer but the town does not have the ability at this time to offer those services to that area
Several people made mention of bridge construction including plans for a third bridge to Bogues Banks and the possibility of a new and wider bridge over the Newport River connecting Morehead City and the Beaufort-Morehead City causeway.
A Pine Knoll Shores resident, who also declined to be identified, noted his opposition to construction of a third bridge to Bogue Banks which has been proposed to cross Bogue Sound in the vicinity of Hibbs Road on the mainland side and in an area near Salter Path, on the island side.
Town councilwoman Rhonda Shinn addressed the concerns about Newport’s water and sewer capacity as well as an influx of new people.
“I am not even going to say traffic because everybody here has traffic and that word holds us hostage to growth,” she said. “The biggest problem I see is how we are going to direct the traffic through here as it is coming in. This is such a great opportunity for visitors to stop in and I am very excited about this.”
She felt confident the town’s infrastructure is ready for this growth and that roundtable discussions are in place to come up with solutions for the town’s aged water plant. Shinn said the council and new town manager, William Shanahan, are in discussions about grant funding for a new water plant.
NCDOT Highway Division 2 Planning Engineer Len White said Newport and Carteret County are in great shape and he has no concerns for the area when the Havelock and New Bern bypasses are completed.
White addressed the median situation on U.S. Highway 70 and said this is a standard in how medians are configured now because of safety. He explained that highway medians prevent cars crossing on-coming traffic to turn left, forcing drivers to turn right into the flow of traffic and then traveling to a designated point to turn into the opposite lane.
He noted that the current medians “that are out there are mountable and fire/EMS trucks can crab walk over them.”
“The county is in good shape and is ready for this,” he said. “It is still several years out before the interstate shield (I-42 highway signs) will be official because it has to have a connecting end from end to end.”
White explained that the Havelock Bypass will have traffic on it in early 2024, the James City project will most likely complete in early 2025, and the C section that will connect these two went to right-of-way about a month ago and is projected to start construction in 2025.
Those who could not attend and would like to provide input on this new CTP can do so by contacting the Carteret County Planning Department at 252-728-8545.
