Peletier board moves racetrack ordinance changes to hearing

PELETIER — After months of discussion and delay, Peletier commissioners Monday night scheduled a public hearing on an ordinance amendment to regulate racetracks.
There’s only one racetrack in town – Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway off Whitehouse Fork Road – and owner Bob Lowery has agreed to and been following the proposed new rules, which include shutting down races no later than 11 p.m.
The hearing on the amendment to the town’s outdoor entertainment ordinance, which was enacted before the late Mr. Watson built the track, will be at the commission’s Monday, Nov. 9 meeting. That session will begin at 6:30 p.m. in town hall off Highway 58.
Complaints about noise during a couple of late-ending races last year spurred commissioners to develop the ordinance amendment, but concerns about holding a public hearing that could attract a large crowd during the coronavirus pandemic have delayed it.
“We’ve been working on this quite a while, and the planning board a couple of months ago recommended (approval),” Mayor Dale Sowers said during the meeting Monday.
The mayor said he’d made one change in the proposal, and asked commissioners if they agreed.
The change allows racers to practice from 9 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Fridays during race weeks instead of from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Racers, the mayor said, said they need the later practice to judge track conditions and set up their cars property for Saturday night races.
Concurrently, the change, which commissioners accepted, means lights on Friday nights would go out at 10:30 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.
Under the proposal, practices on other days will be allowed from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Sunday practice can’t begin before 1 p.m. On race nights, all track lights would have to be off by midnight.
Commissioner Dan Taylor suggested a couple of other technical changes to correct errors, and commissioners all agreed to those, too.
Mayor Sowers said town attorney John Tantum will make the changes and review the amendment one more time before setting the language for public review and comment at the hearing in November. The board had been set to schedule the hearing during its October meeting, but Mr. Tantum was not there. He was at the meeting Monday, and the motion to schedule the hearing passed by a 5-0 vote.
In addition to restrictions on operations, the amendment would limit the days and places for signs to advertise races.
The current outdoor entertainment ordinance regulates hours and other aspects of the operation of things like fairs, festivals, music concerts, contests and “similar types of performances or events.”
Generally, it establishes a 1 a.m. cutoff time for such events, but prohibits amplified music after 10 p.m.
