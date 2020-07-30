Tropical Storm Isaias forms, may affect NC coast

NEWPORT — A new tropical storm has formed, and Carteret County may start seeing effects from it as early as Friday afternoon.
The National Hurricane Center reported Tropical Storm Isaias formed over the Atlantic Ocean around 11 p.m. Wednesday. As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the latest NHC advisory available, Isaias is about 125 miles west of Ponce, Puerto Rico, and about 15 miles east-southeast of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic.
Isaias has maximum sustained winds of about 60 mph and is moving northwest at 20 mph. It’s minimum central barometric pressure is 29.62 inches.
The National Weather Service weather forecasting office in Newport issued a briefing at 7 a.m. Thursday. NWS warning coordination meteorologist Erik Heden said there’s a lot of uncertainty regarding the storm’s track and intensity later in the forecast.
“Please understand that the forecast may adjust both in terms of track and intensity,” he said. “we’re confident that we’ll see impacts as early as Friday afternoon with rip currents. With this coinciding with the weekend, please share any messages you can on the rip current risk for those arriving at the beach this weekend.”
According to the briefing, there’s a high risk for rip currents in all coastal and nearshore waters as early as Friday afternoon through early next week. Other marine conditions may develop, as well.
There’s a potential for tropical storm-force winds anywhere in eastern North Carolina Sunday night through Monday, as well as a potential for storm surge inundation.
There’s also the potential for localized heavy rain and flash flooding in eastern North Carolina and elevated threats from tornadoes.
The NWS will issue its next briefing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The weather service provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
The next NHC advisory is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday. More information from the hurricane center is available at its website, nhc.noaa.gov.
