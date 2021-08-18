Pine Knoll Shores returns to restricted access as COVID-19 cases in area rise

PINE KNOLL SHORES — With COVID-19 cases increasing again, the public’s access to Pine Knoll Shores facilities and municipal meetings is once again restricted.
The town board of commissioners made its decision Aug. 11 at the regular meeting to reinstate certain measures intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, namely restricting attendance at town meetings to online participation and closing town hall and the public safety building to public entry. Additionally, only official town boards and committees may meet in town hall. Outside organizations may not use the facilities.
Town clerk Charlie Rocci told the News-Times Mondaytown hall previously reopened to volunteer committees following a decision made this spring by commissioners.
“With the decline of cases through April and May, the town decided to open town hall to outside group meetings,” he said. “…This is also where it was decided that the board of commissioners would invite the public to physically attend its meetings.”
That changed this month. Mr. Rocci said Mayor John Brodman told the board it should return to restricted access and close town facilities to the public “at least until this spike in case numbers begins to trend downwards.”
“Almost universally, residents believe this is a good policy, given the present situation,” Mr. Rocci said.
As of Monday, Mr. Rocci said they’ve only received one complaint, who reportedly said the return to restricted access “discriminates against those who are unvaccinated.”
Town officials have the authority to restrict access to public meetings and municipal buildings due to North Carolina remaining under Gov. Roy Cooper’s state of emergency. Mr. Rocci said town attorney Neil Whitford affirmed this authority during the Aug. 11 meeting.
Residents and others who wish to participate in Pine Knoll Shores’ municipal meetings may do so via Webinar. Links to the feeds are posted on the town hall website, townofpks.com.
Residents and others with town hall business may contact town staff by phone at 252-247-4353 to make any necessary arrangements.
Not all municipalities in Carteret County are taking the same amount of precautions, however. Indian Beach town manager Tim White said in an email Monday to the News-Times he discussed the matter of a spike in COVID-19 cases the week of Aug. 9-13.
“For now we’re not restricting access to town hall,” Mr. White said. “We don’t have the volume of walk-in traffic other municipalities do. As a precaution for our first responders, we’re restricting access to the fire station.”
Meanwhile, in Atlantic Beach, town manager David Walker said Monday all facilities there and meetings will remain open to the public and to in-person attendance, respectively. The Atlantic Beach Town Council does, however, stream its meetings online via Zoom for those who wish to attend remotely. Links for meetings are posted on the town website, atlanticbeach-nc.com.
When the pandemic began in early 2020, Gov. Cooper issued his state of emergency, leading to heavy restrictions on travel throughout the state, on business occupancy and on gatherings. Mr. Walker said he thinks such restrictions could happen again after the school year begins.
“We’re evaluating the situation daily,” he said.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
