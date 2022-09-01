CARTERET COUNTY — As county students reported back to classrooms Aug. 29, they were greeted with full-time School Resource Officers walking the halls of all public schools, elementary through high school.
In response to the tragic mass shooting May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, county commissioners and officials in Beaufort and Newport agreed this summer to fund full-time SROs in elementary schools.
Officers were already assigned to all county middle schools and high schools, and Morehead City and Cape Carteret officials, along with western county towns, already provide officers to their districts’ elementary schools.
Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said he’s grateful for the support from community and law enforcement officials in funding SROs in elementary schools, as well as all public schools.
“We are incredibly grateful for the support of our county commissioners and municipalities in helping to provide a school resource officer for every elementary, middle and high school,” Dr. Jackson said. “Our SROs serve an important role in protecting the safety of our students and staff and also serve as role models for our students.”
Carteret County commissioners in June agreed to fund $493,855 to place SROs in elementary schools. That included $365,455 for the sheriff’s office and $128,400 in matching funds for municipalities.
Beaufort officials agreed to provide $193,000 to provide additional SROs at Beaufort Elementary School and Tiller School, a public charter elementary school. This is in addition to an officer at Beaufort Middle School.
The Newport Town Council also agreed to fund an additional SRO at Newport Elementary in addition to one already assigned at Newport Middle. Officials did not provide the total cost for that SRO by press time.
County and municipal law enforcement leaders agreed, thanking officials for making it possible.
County Sheriff Asa Buck said, “I am very happy and proud that we will have an SRO in every school this year. I very much appreciate the County Board of Commissioners and the municipal boards for supporting this endeavor with adequate funding to make this happen. I appreciate also the strong working relationship that exists among all of the various partners who work together to keep our schools safe. I am glad we have gotten to the point that every parent of every student at every school will have the same level of confidence and feeling of security that their child is attending a school where a trained law enforcement officer is on campus every day.”
Beaufort Police Chief Paul Burdette agreed.
“I am excited about the opportunity to expand our SRO services to all of our schools,” Chief Burdette said. “These positions provide so much more than security. Our SROs are mentors, supportive colleagues to staff and members of the very same community they serve in. They are invested and dedicated servants who will do all that is necessary to ensure we continue to provide a safe and secure environment for our children, faculty and volunteers that help guide our children."
He said while SROs are currently on duty at Beaufort traditional public schools, the officer who will be assigned to Tiller School, a charter elementary school, will not begin for about two months. Existing SROs at other schools and patrol officers will serve the school until the officer has completed training.
“The SRO assigned to Tiller School will need to complete the field training program prior to full-time assignment to the school,” he said. “This process may take approximately two months.”
Newport Police Chief R. Keith Lewis Jr., too, said he was excited about an SRO being assigned to the town’s elementary school, in addition to the one already serving Newport Middle School.
“This year marks the first time that an SRO will be formally assigned to Newport Elementary School,” he said. “The safety and security of our students, teachers, faculty and staff, and visitors is and has always been of paramount importance to us. Previously the elementary school, as well as Carteret Preschool Center, received services from the SRO assigned at Newport Middle School. Having a dedicated SRO at Newport Elementary will enhance both the level of security and the services that we are able to provide.”
Chief Lewis added that the preschool will not have a designated officer, but emergencies will continue to be handled via 911 and the closest responding officer that is on duty, in addition to the two SROs serving the town.
SROs assigned to schools, such as Deputy Emily McGee, who is serving Down East Middle/Smyrna Elementary School, said she’s excited about her new role. In fact, she is serving the school where she attended as a child.
“I am very excited,” she said. “It’s good to come back to the place where you grew up. I’m looking forward to working with students, especially the little ones. I want them to get used to officers and know that we are not scary people, but that they can talk to us about anything.”
Smyrna Elementary School kindergarten teacher Nora Lawrence said she was glad to see full-time SROs assigned to all schools.
“I love it,” she said. “I was actually a student teacher here when Emily attended kindergarten here.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
