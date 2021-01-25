County confirms 38 additional COVID-19 cases Monday

CARTERET COUNTY — Active COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Carteret County again as health officials reported 38 additional cases Monday, bringing the overall total to 3,666 cases confirmed since last March.
Of those, 309 cases are currently considered active, up from 271 active cases reported Friday. Meanwhile, 3,322 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Carteret County, and 35 residents have died.
Carteret Health Care reported 10 COVID-19 hospitalizations at the Morehead City facility Monday, up slightly from nine reported Friday. The hospital experienced an all-time high of 20 COVID patients earlier this month, but the numbers have been steadily falling since then.
