BEAUFORT - Commissioners voted unanimously at the council's regular monthly meeting to move forward with a plan to remove barriers to accessibility in the town and ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
This involves the safety and accessibility of town buildings, public sidewalks, curbs, ramps, recreation facilities, parking spaces and crosswalks in town limits.
Passed by Congress in 1990, ADA’s Title II section requires all municipalities to ensure their services, programs and activities are accessible to persons with disabilities.
Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show more than 2.1 million adults in North Carolina have a disability, equal to roughly 26 percent of the state’s adult population.
Overseeing the project for the town is Harrison Wenchel, planning team lead at North Carolina-based company Stewart.
Passed by Congress in 1990, ADA’s Title II section requires all municipalities to ensure their services, programs and activities are accessible to persons with disabilities.
Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show more than 2.1 million adults in North Carolina have a disability, equal to roughly 26 percent of the state’s adult population.
Overseeing the project for the town is Harrison Wenchel, planning team lead at North Carolina-based company Stewart.
Wenchel explained data was first collected in early 2020 through the use of a mobile app for public feedback, online surveys and direct meetings with citizens.
Outreach was also made to the Carteret County Department of Social Services, Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging and the Department of Health and Human Services Division of Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.
"The implementation will be an ongoing process," Wenchel said. "The transition plan is meant to be a living document on anything that is publicly owned and publicly accessible."
In the report, Wenchel's team identified 235 hazards to be addressed by the town, such as encroaching tree branches on sidewalks, below-standard driveways cutting through public right of way and traffic signals in need of push buttons.
Outreach was also made to the Carteret County Department of Social Services, Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging and the Department of Health and Human Services Division of Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.
"The implementation will be an ongoing process," Wenchel said. "The transition plan is meant to be a living document on anything that is publicly owned and publicly accessible."
In the report, Wenchel's team identified 235 hazards to be addressed by the town, such as encroaching tree branches on sidewalks, below-standard driveways cutting through public right of way and traffic signals in need of push buttons.
According to data collected, 40% of respondents rated the current accessibility of town sidewalks as below average.
The cost to address every issue is estimated to be $2.6 million, with $1 million coming from expenditures associated with fixing public driveways with incorrect slopes.
Roughly $2 million of the overall cost should be covered by grants from the Department of Transportation and federal sources, Wenchel said during his presentation.
This leaves a projected cost of $600,000 to the town.
The time frame to address every identified issue is expected to continue until 2027. Any substantial updates to the plan would require additional public involvement.
After Wenchel's presentation, Commissioner John Hagle commended the team on their diligence and expressed the town's commitment to the project.
"It sure indicates a lot of work that needs to be done," Hagle said. "It's going to regularly come up in the budget, so it's great to see that we're going to be finalizing this."
The cost to address every issue is estimated to be $2.6 million, with $1 million coming from expenditures associated with fixing public driveways with incorrect slopes.
Roughly $2 million of the overall cost should be covered by grants from the Department of Transportation and federal sources, Wenchel said during his presentation.
This leaves a projected cost of $600,000 to the town.
The time frame to address every identified issue is expected to continue until 2027. Any substantial updates to the plan would require additional public involvement.
After Wenchel's presentation, Commissioner John Hagle commended the team on their diligence and expressed the town's commitment to the project.
"It sure indicates a lot of work that needs to be done," Hagle said. "It's going to regularly come up in the budget, so it's great to see that we're going to be finalizing this."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.