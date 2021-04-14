Carteret Big Sweep announces summer Solo Clean-Up Program

BEAUFORT — Area students can help Carteret Big Sweep clean up Carteret County this summer through its Solo Clean-Up Program.
Big Sweep announced Monday the program is recruiting students to clean up litter from Memorial Day weekend, May 29-30, through Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-5, at beach accesses. Many students are not able to get community service hours needed for classes, the organization said, it is reaching out to them specifically.
According to its announcement, Carteret Big Sweep is providing community service opportunities, while advancing cleanup efforts.
“Students are being asked to commit a minimum of 25 volunteer hours between Memorial Day and Labor Day Weekend,” organizers said in the release. “This will be a solo effort and students will be assigned busy sections of beach to clean. All equipment for a safe and effective cleanup will be provided. This type of solo effort cleanup will provide needed social distancing, while allowing for cleanup efforts to continue.”
Scheduled monthly roadside cleanups across the county will be held the third Saturday of each month at 9 a.m.
The next such event is at 9 a.m. Saturday on Harkers Island Road, and volunteers will meet in the parking lot at Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center.
Carteret Big Sweep said its mission is to educate the public on litter, “hoping to motivate them to take action by doing their part to remove litter one cleanup at a time.”
“We work year-round with volunteer groups that are often businesses, civic organizations, neighborhoods, youth, families and other groups or individuals,” organizers said. “Our efforts remove litter before it can cause harm to humans, wildlife and the environment. Carteret Big Sweep provides educational opportunities on waste reduction, recycling, and other alternatives to the landfill such as composting and vermicomposting.”
More information on Carteret Big Sweep’s projects, including dates and locations for upcoming events, is available by contacting coordinator Dee Smith by email at dee_edwards-smith@ncsu.edu or visiting Carteret Big Sweep’s Facebook page.
