County reports 32nd COVID-19 death Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County officials announced Wednesday the health department confirmed another county resident has died from complications related to COVID-19, making it the 32nd COVID-related death in Carteret County since last March.
In a release announcing the death, health officials said the individual who died was in their 80s and had preexisting health conditions. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released.
“The Health Department is concerned with the increased number of residents who have passed or are needing hospital care due to COVID-19,” Carteret County Health Director Stephanie Cannon, who recently announced she is resigning from her post next month, said in the release. “It is important during the vaccination distribution process that we all continue to practice the 3W’s; wear masks when around others, wait 6ft apart from others, and wash your hands often.”
Carteret Health Care reported 14 hospitalizations Wednesday, up by one from Tuesday. The hospital has had as many as 18 hospitalizations in one day, and it has stayed around 10 or more hospitalizations for several weeks.
Meanwhile, active cases in Carteret County fell by 53 Wednesday despite the county confirming 56 additional COVID-19 cases that day. The new cases bring the county’s overall total to 3,404, with 283 active cases and 3,089 people considered recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.