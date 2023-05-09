CAPE CARTERET — Despite opposition from some nearby residents, Cape Carteret commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to rezone 2.3 acres at 123 Taylor Notion Road for a 12-unit townhouse project.
The board met for its monthly session in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting.
The request Monday night was to rezone 123 Taylor Notion from R-30 (single-family residential) to R-10M, which allows townhouses.
The tract is the smaller of two Taylor Notion Road properties – the other is about four acres – for which developers last year sought special-use permits for townhouse projects. At that time, however, the developers withdrew their permit applications in the face of strong opposition.
After that, commissioners amended the Unified Development Ordinance, in the words of Town Manager Frank Rush, “to allow for the future development of additional multi-family residential units … in a manner that protects the integrity of existing single-family subdivisions and only on a limited number of parcels.”
It reduced the minimum parcel size required for multifamily residential projects in the R-l0M zoning district from five acres to two acres and required all parking associated with multi-family residential units be provided in individual driveways or garages associated with each individual unit, either in the front or rear of the unit. No common parking lots will be permitted.
Each unit developed must have sufficient parking space for two vehicles, a slight decrease from the requirement for 2.5 parking spaces per unit before the change.
To address concerns expressed by residents about buffering, the amendment required a 20-foot landscaping buffer along all property lines.
Rush at the time told the board that to address residents’ concerns about density and traffic, the amendment maintained the current density of 5.5 units per acre for any new multi-family residential development and limits development to four units in any one structure containing multi-family dwelling units and a minimum unit width of 22 feet.
Finally, the ordinance requires a minimum setback of 40 feet between structures containing multi-family dwelling units.
An existing UDO provision in the UDO prohibits multi-family residential units from being located above another unit. As a result, the ordinance allowed only townhouses or row houses, and did not change the maximum building height in the district – 40 feet – and still required setbacks of 40 feet in front of structures and 30 feet on the sides and rear of structures.
Still, the opposition remained.
Speaking during the required public hearing Monday night, Ginger Gold of Pine Lake Road repeated last year’s assertion that townhouses in the middle of a largely single-family residential area would increase traffic and “open the door” for more townhouses. “Vote ‘No,'” she said to the board.
Speaker Jennifer Parrish likewise called the request a “slippery slope,” and added that, “Nobody wants this. You don’t listen.”
Other speakers said much the same, citing traffic on Taylor Notion, which runs from Highway 24 to Highway 58.
But Rush said approving the 2.3-acre rezoning request would have no impact on others, which would have to stand “on their own merits.”
Paxon Holz, president of the Star Hill Golf Club adjacent to the property, said there are similar developments nearby and supported the rezoning, and speaker Patricia Ruddiman, who lives on Star Hill Drive, said the town “is going to have other housing other than single-family homes” to accommodate growth.
Commissioner Steve Martin made the motion to approve the request.
“I think it’s time for Cape Carteret to offer some housing diversity,” he said.
Before anything can be built on the property, the planning board must review the specific development plan, and commissioners must approve it.
The vacant tract is owned by Brother & Sisters LLC. The N.C. Secretary of State’s website lists the manager of the LLC as Rhett Ricks of Emerald Isle. Taylor Notion Road runs from Highway 24 to Highway 58.
The town planning board, which worked with Rush to craft the aforementioned UDO amendment, recommended approval of the rezoning request in a recent meeting.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
