Graduates receive NAACP scholarships

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People presented $750 scholarships to two recent high school graduates.
The winners were 2020 East Carteret High School graduates Myajah Jarman and Sara Simpson.
Ms. Jarman is the daughter of Keyshora Johnson of Beaufort. She is attending the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and majoring in sociology.
Ms. Simpson is the daughter of Dawn and George Simpson of Beaufort. She is attending N.C. State University. She is majoring in nutrition science, with a double minor in sports science and coaching.
Due to the risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the NAACP Scholarship Committee did not present the awards in person. Scholarship certificates and checks were mailed to the recipients.
For more information about the Carteret County Unit of the NAACP or the scholarship program, contact President Wayne Fluellen at 252-725-9875.
