Pew Trusts to host flood resilience webinar March 8

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Carteret County residents and others have an opportunity to hear about new research and flood resilience opportunities this Tuesday.
The Pew Charitable Trusts announced that it will host at 3 p.m. Tuesday a webinar on research from the Urban Institute on behalf of the Sate Resilience Partnership, a network of organizations committed to supporting state-level resilience efforts, which Pew and the American Flood Coalition convened.
According to Pew, experts project the frequency and severity of flood-inducing storms will “rise dramatically over the next several decades, enhancing the need for action now to better prepare communities for the effects of climate change.”
“As part of the discussion, current and former chief resilience officers from New Jersey, North Carolina and South Carolina will discuss how their state governments are rising to the challenge with long-range adaptation plans and integrated resilience efforts across sectors,” Pew said.
During the webinar, keynote speaker Brenda Mallory, chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality, will discuss resilience and adaptation initiatives of the Biden administration and opportunities for state and federal partnerships in the administration’s “whole of government” approach to climate adaptation and resilience.
More information on the webinar, including a registration link, is available at the website www.pewtrusts.org/en/about/events/2022/flood-resilience-and-adaptation-planning-in-the-us-challenges-and-opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.