MOREHEAD CITY — Citing concerns over a more liberal stance regarding homosexuality and other scriptural interpretation in the United Methodist Church, a majority of members from First UMC in Morehead City, one of the largest churches in the county, voted Sept. 18 to disaffiliate from the conference.
The church plans to become part of a new expression of Methodism called the Global Methodist Church, according to Pastor Powell Osteen, who posted information about the change on the First UMC website.
According to the Global Methodist Church website, the new conference “is committed to the Lordship of Jesus Christ, the inspiration and authority of the Scriptures, and the work of the Holy Spirit in conveying God’s truth and grace to all people.”
When contacted by the News-Times on Wednesday, Osteen said he preferred to not comment regarding the vote at this time to give his congregation time “for healing and reconciliation.”
According to the church’s website, 464 members voted in favor of disaffiliation and 112 voted against, with one member abstaining. According to a letter, dated Aug. 26, from a Stay United Committee, comprised of members who opposed the split, they favored staying with the conference and a more liberal stance regarding homosexuality.
Multiple other United Methodist Churches in the county and nation have already voted to disaffiliate or are preparing to vote. Pastor Bob Rose of Stacy United Methodist Church and Williston United Methodist Church confirmed Wednesday that his two congregations are preparing to vote within the next few days. Stacy UMC will vote Thursday and Williston UMC will vote Sunday.
Deborah Van Dyken, a member of the church council at Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort, said Thursday the council voted Aug. 24 to request that the superintendent of the UMC conference set up a time for her church to vote.
The Rev. Lee Pittard of Harkers Island United Methodist Church said his church voted Sept. 11 to disaffiliate, as have Straits United Methodist Church and North River United Methodist Church.
Now that First United Methodist Church’s congregation has voted to disaffiliate, the annual North Carolina Conference will need to approve the action, according to Osteen in a letter to his congregation. If approved, it will be effective Dec. 31. The church will then become First Methodist Church, which was its name prior to 1968 when the United Methodist Church conference began in the United States.
Osteen, who has served 37 years in the United Methodist Church, further states in his letter that the congregation will own its own campus and buildings and have greater say in pastoral appointments.
First UMC becomes the latest in a growing number of churches to split with the country’s second largest Protestant denomination, with more than 12 million members worldwide.
The issue regarding how to treat homosexuality in the church came to a head during the UMC’s 2019 General Conference when two major plans were suggested. A traditional plan supported the denomination’s current stance against same-sex marriage. A second proposal called for loosening of restrictions.
In that session, the traditional plan passed and the current statements about homosexuality, same-sex marriage and the ordination of LGBTQ persons did not fundamentally change. Also at that session, the “disaffiliation plan” was approved and added to the church’s Book of Discipline to offer a way out for churches who opted to leave the conference over concerns about the direction the United Methodist Church appears to be heading.
Through mediation, “A Protocol for Grace through Separation” was created. It set aside $30 million for the Wesley Covenant Association to help fund “a new Methodist expression” and create a process for churches to move their affiliation and property.
That matter was to be voted on in 2020, but the conference was postponed until 2022 due to the pandemic. Then in March, the Commission on the General Conference again postponed the general conference until 2024.
Despite the delay, the Wesley Covenant Association announced it would launch the new Methodist denomination, Global Methodist Church, on May 1, which paved the way for clergy and churches to disaffiliate. The provision permits such disaffiliations through Dec. 31, 2023.
Osteen, in a previous interview with the Tideland News, said he believed now was the time to vote in the event the United Methodist Church later makes it more difficult for churches to disaffiliate. He also said he believed the present and future United Methodist Church “appears to have strayed from classic Christian views and is preparing to be even broader, both on matters of Christology and on faithful living.”
In a letter dated July 26 to the church’s members, Osteen wrote, “Leadership of the United Methodist denomination are on record as intending to change the majority of those guidelines to allow greater permissiveness in personal sexuality and morality. In the Global Methodist Church, we will still believe that ‘all people are of sacred worth,’ but that certain practices — whether heterosexual or homosexual — are outside the bounds of God’s revealed will. We will uphold classical Methodist and Biblical truths in matters of sexuality, morality and marriage for all, whether heterosexual or homosexual.”
The North Carolina Conference established guidelines for churches wanting to vote on disaffiliation. In order to have that vote, the church council must request a church conference for the business of disaffiliation. Then the district superintendent must schedule the conference. Only members of the church in person can vote at the session. To disaffiliate requires a two-thirds majority of those present.
There are financial obligations for a church to disaffiliate. The formula is the same for every church: payment of the current year of apportionments, plus one additional year of apportionments (calculations vary but favor the local church), plus the church’s fair share of the pension liability of the annual conference (about 2.5 times the church’s annual apportionment payments). All the money must be paid upfront.
(Tideland News Editor Jimmy Williams contributed to this story).
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
