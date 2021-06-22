BEAUFORT — After weeks of discussion over the inclusion of funds for a human resources officer and estimates of anticipated revenue, Beaufort commissioners unanimously adopted a more than $15 million fiscal 2021-22 budget June 14.
Town manager John Day presented his proposed tax-and-spend plan at the board’s May 10 meeting. The budget encompasses roughly $11.3 million in general fund expenditures and revenues and accounts for $4.6 million in the utility fund.
Among the considerations the board weighed were concerns sales tax and utility revenues were underestimated for the coming year and worries personnel costs, particularly in administration, were outgrowing need.
“Budgets are always projections and estimates, needs and wants. I think there’s a lot of good things that we have in this budget … I still have some things that I’m not satisfied with it,” Commissioner Marianna Hollinshed noted during the board’s May 26 budget work session.
The budget holds the town’s 46-cent tax rate per $100 of assessed property value. Commissioners set the rate in June 2020 to generate more money to meet infrastructure and other needs. The new fiscal year begins Thursday, July 1.
Mr. Day’s proposal drew some critical feedback from the public, particularly those looking at the town’s high sewer rate and the opportunities offered by record-breaking sales tax and utility revenues in the last year.
The budget authorizes general fund expenditures and revenues at $11,329,832. Property tax revenues are estimated at $5.12 million, accounting for roughly 33% of revenues.
On the utility fund side, the budget anticipates $4,639,657 in revenues and expenditures, on the expectation of $4.39 million in sales and service, plus fees and transfers. These utility fund revenues have been given particular scrutiny by staff and the public.
During his May 10 presentation, Mr. Day noted over the current fiscal year water revenues have exceeded the previous year by about 10%, while sewer revenues have grown 9% over the same period. The additional revenue is due to development in town and increased utilization on existing accounts – a bump led by lifestyle and travel changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re budgeting conservatively to see what happens next year,” he said. “We think after the pandemic settles and we return to somewhat normal, we’ll have a better idea of what’s going to happen.”
Mr. Day said if the revenue trends were to show stability, staff would consider proposing lower utility rates.
Some members of the public would like the rates to be lowered sooner, however. Resident and developer Bucky Oliver asked the board to consider cutting the sewer rate this year, saying he found the revenue estimates for the utility fund and sales tax too conservative. He also objected to a transfer from the utility to the general fund aimed at covering administrative costs.
“My purpose is to stimulate how we can lessen the burden on property owners, residents and other stakeholders in our community instead of balancing the budget by underestimating revenues and increasing spending,” Mr. Oliver said during a presentation at the board’s May 24 public hearing on the budget.
Commissioner Ann Carter and Ms. Hollinshed agreed they too felt revenues were underestimated, but both voted to adopt the budget last week.
“I’m not real happy with it, but I don’t have much choice,” Ms. Carter said before casting her vote.
Public services account for the largest chunk of town expenditures in the budget at 48%, followed by public safety at 39%.
The unassigned general fund balance is expected at $3.38 million, or 30.53% of expenditures, an increase over the adopted fiscal 2020-21 budget at $2.8 million.
Under the plan, the town’s tax rate of 46 cents remains unchanged for the next five years unless the board makes adjustments. Additionally, the fiscal 2021-22 budget proposal holds water and sewer rates unchanged.
A linchpin in Beaufort’s budgeting process is the annual adoption of a five-year spending plan. The commission and Mayor Rett Newton have credited the plan with allowing the town to tackle longstanding, unmet needs. It is revised annually during budget development.
The plan includes a fully funded roughly $38.9 million capital improvements plan, including millions for projects slated for the coming fiscal year.
“That’s a big difference (from past years) … from a CIP that was a wish list with no funding attached to it, to a $38.9 million funded capital improvement plan,” Mr. Day noted May 10, calling it “an incredible accomplishment.”
Among the budgeted capital improvements for fiscal 2021-22 are debt service for a pumper truck and $220,000 for living quarters at Fire Station No. 2, up Highway 101. Both of these items are to be paid through Carteret County fire district tax revenues, as the station serves areas outside Beaufort limits. Other CIP items in the fiscal 2021-22 budget include more than $385,000 for vehicle replacements and $542,000 for improvements to the park at the terminus of Cedar Street.
One of the items the board questioned in the budget in recent weeks was funding an additional administrative position, that of a human resources director. Mr. Day included the position in his proposal at a salary of $110,285, including benefits.
“To continue limping around without an HR officer, ignoring these glaring shortcomings, hoping for the best while four employees try to fit into their schedules these human resources functions is (courting) disaster,” he said at the May 10 meeting.
Several board members questioned the expenditure, however, citing the proposed salary as too high and growing administrative costs overall.
During the May 26 work session, the board opted to fund a part-time HR position at $57,151. If the town cannot successfully recruit and fill the role in “a couple months,” the position could convert to full time, though not all board members agreed to the alteration.
“I think if we’re going to go with an HR person, we should go with it full time,” Commissioner Charles McDonald said.
An additional position to help maintain town parks is also included in the budget.
Beaufort officials remain concerned about the viability of the five-year funding plan if the county opts to change the distribution of sales and use tax revenues. County commissioners have agreed to consider changing the method away from one based on property values, and Beaufort stands to lose $600,000 annually, or about 5 cents on the tax rate.
“However it changes, if it changes, Beaufort will lose money,” Mr. Day warned May 10.
Also woven into this year’s budget deliberations was discussion of how the town will spend one-time money from the federal government.
Beaufort expects a $1.3 million windfall as a result of the federal American Rescue Plan, and Mr. Day suggested the town use the funds to begin planning for a new water treatment plant, but the board had several desires of its own.
During the May 26 work session, the board agreed by consensus to spend $500,000 to evaluate and purchase the land for the treatment plant, plug in $740,000 over two fiscal years to update sewer pump station No. 7 and expend $60,000 on other identified stormwater work.
In adopting the budget, June 14, several commissioners said they were looking ahead to prudent spending in expectation of future economic downturns.
“At least this year we’re not talking about taxes and raising them. I’m glad we don’t have to approach that this year,” Commissioner Sharon Harker noted.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.