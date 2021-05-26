Carteret County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccination clinics for teens

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Health Department will offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics targeted at vaccinating teens age 12 to 17 throughout the month of June at the former Kmart building in Morehead City.
In a Wednesday release, the county said the clinics will take place Thursdays in June at 4915 Arendell St. Appointments for the clinics will be available beginning Thursday by calling the health department at 252-728-8550, option 2, or going online to myspot.nc.gov and selecting the “Old Kmart” option.
The county said while the target age group for the June clinics is individuals 12 to 17, anyone can receive a vaccine these days by making an appointment in advance.
Appointments for vaccines will also continue to be held Friday at the health department at 3820A Bridges St. in Morehead City by calling the same number.
According to the county’s release, in clinical trials, the most commonly reported temporary reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine among teens were pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, chills, muscle ache, fever and joint pain. These typically lasted between one to three days and were similar to those reported in clinical trials for participants 16 years of age and older.
“We want everyone in our community to be safe and healthy. Each individual who takes this step support us all,” Nina Oliver, Carteret County health director, said in the release. The health department encourages everyone 12 years of age or older to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
To search for other vaccine providers in the county, visit myspot.nc.gov.
