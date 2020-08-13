MOREHEAD CITY — Landon Overall from Carteret Community College is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members across the nation named a 2020 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
PTK is an honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders.
The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new PTK members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in society programs and are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service and leadership potential. Nearly 700 applications were received.
The funds provided by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation not only aid college completion, but also give students the opportunity to engage in society programs and develop leadership skills to become future leaders in their communities.
Earlier this year, the PTK chapter at CCC achieved Five Star Chapter status for the first time. This accomplishment showcases the chapter’s high level of student engagement, according to a release. Students interested in PTK membership should contact the CCC chapter at ptk@carteret.edu.
