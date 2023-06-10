MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College is accepting applications through Tuesday, June 20 for an eight-week Construction Academy. The academy will focus on core construction competencies, including hands-on skills, industry safety standards and soft skills training.
Participants in the academy will also earn a $750 stipend upon successful completion of week four.
Registration is open for the Construction Academy now through June 20. Classes will operate June 20 – Aug. 3 and meet Monday, Wednesday and Thursday each week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a one-hour lunch break.
In December 2022, legislative action allocated $775,000 to the North Carolina Community College System to develop eight-week work-based construction academies on campuses where there is a demand to create or expand existing construction programs. Carteret Community College (CCC) was one of 10 community colleges statewide selected to pilot the program.
“The college is excited to have been selected to pilot one of 10 construction academies in the state,” CCC Vice President Perry Harker said. “These academies are designed to teach students the skills they need to successfully enter the workforce in eight short weeks. This is a program that further supports the college’s commitment to providing a skilled workforce for our local construction trades industry.”
CCC Construction Academy participants will earn certifications through the National Center for Construction Education and Research, as well as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration 10-Hour Construction and Forklift Operator certifications. Additionally, the program will establish job shadowing and employment opportunities for students with local members of the Carolina Association of General Contractors and other employers.
Students may register for the program by completing an online registration form at Carteret.edu/construction-academy and submitting it to Rick McCormac at McCormacR@carteret.edu. For more information about the program, call 252-222-6203.
