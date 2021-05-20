Newport looks to create new EMS tax district to increase revenues

NEWPORT — The Newport Town Council is pursuing a new emergency medical service district to help pay for increased demand and future growth officials are expecting in the area.
The council met for its regular meeting May 13 in the town hall boardroom, and town manager Bryan Chadwick reported the Carteret County Fire and EMS Commission approved the town’s request to create an EMS tax district to increase revenue. The proposal will now go to the County Board of Commissioners for consideration. If approved, the earliest such a district would become effective is fiscal 2022-23.
“It’s a long process,” Mr. Chadwick said. “There are four weeks of public hearings and then there are several other things they need to do.”
Newport officials did not specify what tax rate was being considered for such a district, if created.
The council has been discussing emergency services funding for several years. At public meetings, town officials have said the fire and police departments are understaffed and the stations are in need of improvements or replacement.
Town finances have been a top priority for Newport officials lately. The council unanimously scheduled a public hearing for the fiscal year 2021-2022 draft budget for Thursday, May 27 at a special budget meeting. The special meeting will be open to the public, and a copy of the proposed budget is available at town hall on Howard Boulevard.
Town manager Bryan Chadwick said in an email Monday to the News-Times the budget totals $7,461,785; a $591,222 increase over the current fiscal year’s $6,870,563 budget. This draft includes a $3,531,505 general fund, exceeding the current year by $223,676.
Mr. Chadwick presented the draft to the council at the May 13 meeting. He said he and former finance officer Theresa Fulk have been in discussions about final adjustments. Despite no longer being on the town staff, Ms. Fulk is helping complete the budget and joined the May 13 meeting remotely via Zoom.
“We’re proposing some changes due to the ARP,” Mr. Chadwick said, referring to the American Rescue Plan, a federal relief plan passed to address needs exposed by the coronavirus pandemic. The ARP is providing funds to municipal governments; however, Ms. Fulk said the permitted uses haven’t been made entirely clear.
“The only thing that’s clear in the ARP is you can use it for water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure,” she said.
The proposed water and sewer fund is $2,359,900, a $143,461 increase over the current fiscal year.
Among the changes Ms. Fulk and Mr. Chadwick made to the draft budget were removing the purchase of a crane truck for the public works department and amending the purchase of a new $257,596 tanker truck for the fire department. The tanker truck is still being purchased, but an $80,000 down payment is now being added to the fiscal 2020-21 budget.
“The remainder of (the purchase price) will be in the (draft) budget,” Ms. Fulk said.
The draft fire fund is $1,570,380; a $224,085 increase over the current year.
Town officials have been pursuing additional funding for emergency services in an effort to increase the staffing for the fire and police departments. Mr. Chadwick said
The council also set two additional public hearings at the May 13 meeting. In two separate actions, the council unanimously set hearings for its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 10. These two hearings are for proposed ordinance amendments, one for the minimum housing code, the other to combine the town’s zoning and development ordinances with the subdivision ordinance to create a unified development ordinance. The changes are all being proposed to meet state statutes.
The following also occurred at the May 13 meeting:
- Mr. Chadwick and the council presented town clerk Kelley Cauldwell with a proclamation of appreciation, declaring May 2-8 Professional Municipal Clerk Week in Newport.
- The council unanimously went into closed session to discuss personnel matters. No action was taken in open session after.
- The council unanimously declared a 1984 C-60 flatbed dump truck, a 534 B-grade fork lift and a 2005 Sterling fire truck as surplus and authorized staff to sell them via the public online auction on govdeals.com. The truck is the fire department’s tanker truck, which broke down during an April 29 call.
- The council unanimously approved the May 13 meeting consent agenda, including appointing Tim Quillen to the town planning board to complete the remainder of Rhonda Shinn’s term.
