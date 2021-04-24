CARTERET COUNTY — The Alpha Chi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international honorary organization for women educators, recently awarded $500 grants to two Carteret County teachers to promote innovation and leadership.
The winners were East Carteret High School teacher Kelsey Bennett for her project, “Down East Dual Sports Project,” and Morehead City Middle School teacher Ashley Schultz for her project, “TouchMath — Filling in the Gaps for Struggling Learners.”
Both educators applied for the 2020-21 grants to improve teaching and learning in their classrooms and schools. This is the third year the chapter has provided grants to county teachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.