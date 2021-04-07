CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op is accepting applications for 2021-22 Bright Ideas grants of up to $1,000 for innovative, hands-on classroom projects that would not otherwise be funded.
“Every year, Bright Ideas grants help bring creative learning to life in classrooms throughout our community,” CCEC communications specialist Melissa Glenn said. “We look forward to providing funding for innovative projects that support the ingenuity of our educators and engage our students in new ways.”
CCEC expects to award more than $23,000 in Bright Ideas grants this year. The grants are available to K-12 teachers for projects in any subject, and educators can apply individually or as a team.
Applications will be accepted through Saturday, Sept. 18. Teachers who submit their applications by the early bird deadline of Monday, Aug. 16 will be entered to win a $100 Visa gift card.
To apply, teachers must include a budget; explain the implementation, goals, creative elements and evaluation of the project; and have approval from their school’s principal.
Applications will be judged through a competitive evaluation process, with judges looking for projects that feature inventive and creative approaches to learning. Grant-writing tips can be found at ncbrightideas.com.
