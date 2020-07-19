Oath of office set
The official oath of office will be delivered to new Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson at 10 a.m. Monday outside of the school system’s central office, 107 Safrit Drive in Beaufort.
The Carteret County Board of Education approved Dr. Jackson as the new superintendent in June, and his first day with the county school system was July 1.
Clerk of Court Ken Raper will give the oath of office to Dr. Jackson.
