PELETIER — The town of Peletier’s code enforcement officer has been on the job for about six months and told commissioners Monday he’s making some progress addressing eyesores and potentially dangerous and illegal situations that have triggered complaints from residents.
Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kris Jensen, who the town hired as a part-timer earlier this year, reported during the panel’s monthly meeting in town hall off Highway 58.
He said he’s been working with property owners with varying degrees of success, trying for cooperation, but also telling some citations are the next step.
Monday night, he suggested commissioners come up with an ordinance that establishes a process for issuing citations.
Mayor Dale Sowers agreed, but said he needs to “run the idea across” town attorney John Tantum.
“I value his opinion,” Lt. Jensen responded.
Problems at properties include decrepit mobile homes; accumulated junk, trash and debris; overgrown weeds and other vegetation; a kind of wilderness encampment; utility issues; and house parties allegedly involving minors from the area.
Commissioner David Bragg agreed Lt. Jensen needs a formal tool to enforce the codes.
Commissioners also agreed the town needs to get a survey done of one particular piece of property to make sure which portions are in town limits and which are in the extraterritorial jurisdiction, Carteret County land over which the town exercises planning and zoning authority.
In some cases, Lt. Jensen said, there are questions about who, if anyone, owns properties in question, and he has suspicions about illegal activities taking place on them. Some occupants of the properties are “well-known” to the sheriff’s office, he added.
In at least one case, Lt. Jensen said, he makes unannounced appearances at unusual times to try to stop those activities.
“I’ve been doing that a lot, but I can’t keep doing it forever,” he said. “We’re (the sheriff’s office) very busy.”
The officer said he prefers to work with the owners as long as he can see they are attempting to make progress. But eventually, if work doesn’t begin or stops for a long period of time, the carrot no longer works.
That’s where a citation is needed, he said. The town has long relied on the county to enforce such violations.
In all, Lt. Jensen said he’s working on six cleanup efforts: 1106 Highway 58, 133 Sandspur Lane, a wooded area off Deaton Drive Extension, 190 Bucks Corner Road, 217 Pettiford Road and 103 South Winds Court.
He said he plans to continue his efforts and continue to report back to commissioners and the public.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
