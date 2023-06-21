CARTERET COUNTY-Carteret County Aging Services is taking action to ensure the well-being of senior residents with the initiation of 'Operation Fan Heat Relief.'
Carteret County is providing free fans to eligible residents 60 years or older who live in the county.
Individuals under 60 years of age with qualifying disabilities and facing health risks due to inadequate home cooling are also eligible for assistance.
Funding for the service was provided by Duke Energy.
Director of Aging Services Lakisha Williams emphasized the urgency of addressing the health concerns posed by summer heat for senior citizens living without air conditioning or other cooling options.
"Preparing for the unpredictable heat of summer is crucial," stated Williams. "The combination of high temperatures and humidity can lead to heat-related illnesses among senior citizens."
Williams advises seniors to open windows to release trapped air and use fans to circulate air within their homes during extreme heat levels.
Individuals are advised to wear lightweight clothing, avoid strenuous activities in hot areas or direct sunlight and use head coverings when outdoors to combat the effects of soaring temperatures.
Williams also advises consuming both warm and cool non-alcoholic liquids to prevent dehydration caused by fluid loss in the heat.
Early warning signs of heat stress include decreased energy, slight loss of appetite, lightheadedness, and nausea, according to Aging Services.
Serious indicators of heat stress include flushed, hot, dry skin, fainting, a rapid weak pulse, rapid shallow breathing, vomiting and a body temperature exceeding 104 degrees.
For further information or to obtain a fan, contact Carteret County Aging Services at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center by calling 252-247-2626.
