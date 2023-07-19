BOGUE — With the mayor and three of five council seats up for grabs in Bogue in November, Carteret County Board of Elections Director Caitlin Sabadish updated the town council on municipal election procedures and changes.
“The biggest change will be that photo IDs will be required in order to vote,” she said during the Bogue Town Council meeting, held July 17 in town hall on Chimney Branch Road.
Sabadish is visiting all towns in the county to provide information on the upcoming elections.
On April 28, the N.C. Supreme Court reversed an injunction against implementation of photo ID legislation. As a result, photo ID laws enacted in 2018 and 2019 will be implemented moving forward, starting with the municipal elections, which will be Nov. 7.
One-stop early voting for all municipalities will be held Oct. 19-Nov. 4 at three polling sites: Western Park Community Center in Cedar Point, Fort Benjamin Park in Newport and the Board of Elections office in Beaufort. Municipal residents can vote at any of those three sites during early voting. However, on Election Day, they must vote in their precinct.
Absentee-by-mail voting will begin Oct. 6. The voter registration deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 13. Same-day registration is available during one-stop voting only after the deadline.
Sabadish also reminded those at the meeting that the deadline for a candidate to file for municipal elections is noon on July 21. They must file in person at the Board of Elections office in Beaufort. There is a $5 filing fee, which can be paid by cash or check.
Seats up for grabs in Bogue are currently held by Mayor Bobby O’Chat and councilmen Mike Crose, Al Taylor and Rick Dougherty, the latter announcing he will not seek reelection. So fa,r one newcomer, John Dale, has filed for a council seat.
Mayor O’Chat and councilmembers Crose and Taylor have already filed to seek reelection. Bogue council members serve four-year staggered terms. The mayor serves a two-year term.
The other two seats, which are not up this year, are held by David Padgett and Charlie Wilton.
Sabadish said there are currently 573 registered voters in Bogue, and there was only a 22.71% turnout in the last municipal election. That compares to an 83% turnout during the last presidential election.
“You need to encourage them (town residents) to get out and vote,” she said.
Sabadish said one of the biggest challenges elections officials face in Bogue and Cape Carteret, and some other municipalities, is getting people to vote in the right precinct on Election Day. The reason is currently there are some municipalities where their boundaries don’t match Board of Elections precinct boundaries. This leads to confusion for some Bogue and Cape Carteret residents.
For example, Council Member Crose and Mayor O’Chat live on different sections of Hunting Bay Drive. While Crose is considered a Bogue resident, he is still required to vote at the polling site for Cape Carteret, which is at Western Park Community Center. Mayor O’Chat votes in Bogue, with the polling site at Bethlehem Methodist Church.
Sabadish said her office is checking to see if the county’s precinct lines can be matched to town lines. If that were to occur, it would only impact municipal elections and would not happen in 2023.
To help with the confusion, the County Board of Elections has created a special QR code so town residents can confirm where they should vote. Sabadish said she has provided a flier with the QR code to each town hall in Carteret County. Residents can go by their town hall and scan the code to confirm their precinct.
While they work on that challenge, she said elections officials are bracing for the new photo ID requirement, which she anticipates will present its own unique trials.
Photo IDs will be required to vote in person and absentee. Photocopies of photo IDs must accompany absentee ballots.
Those voting in person must show a photo ID. Acceptable photo IDs include a North Carolina driver’s license, a state ID from N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles (non-operator ID), driver’s license from another state, District of Columbia or U.S. territory (only if voter registered in North Carolina within 90 days of the election), a U.S. passport and U.S. passport card, N.C. voter ID card issued by County Board of Elections (available soon), a college or university student ID approved by State Board of Elections (available soon), or state or local government or charter school employee ID approved by State Board of Elections (available soon).
Sabadish said the State Board of Elections and County Board of Elections are not yet set up to provide N.C. voter ID cards, so county elections officials are referring those wanting them to the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles to get non-operator IDs.
Those who do not have photo IDs can complete an ID exception form in certain situations: religious objection, reasonable impediment and a natural disaster within 100 days prior to Election Day.
There are also exceptions for expired IDs in certain situations. A voter 65 or older may use an expired form of acceptable ID if the ID was unexpired on their 65th birthday (if valid at 65, it is valid forever). Military members or veterans can use an expired ID card issued by the U.S. government. In addition, expired tribal enrollment cards will be accepted, as will ID cards issued by an agency of the U.S. Government or the State of North Carolina for a public assistance program.
Sabadish said elections workers are always needed, and she anticipates that need to increase for presidential elections in 2024.
“Many of our precinct officials are aging out,” she said.
She added that county commissioners recently approved a $2 raise for precinct workers. Those assisting with elections are paid chief judges on Election Day, $14 per hour; judges on Election Day, $13.50 per hour; and assistants on Election Day, $13 per hour. Workers are also paid while training.
She encouraged those interested in working polling sites to contact the State Board of Elections office.
“We provide rigorous training, and it’s a nonpartisan staff,” she said. “Electioneers are only located outside the building.”
Sabadish added that the State Board of Elections has multiple security measures in place to ensure the integrity of the elections process. Under state law, all voting systems used in North Carolina must use paper ballots, producing a paper trail that can be audited.
Those wanting more information can contact the County Board of Elections office at 252-728-8460, go to the Carteret County website carteretcountync.gov or email boemail@carteretcountync.gov.
In other action, the Bogue council:
Approved a $3,150 budget amendment to account for changes in fees for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Reminded residents there would be a public hearing regarding proposed changes and updates to town ordinances at 6 p.m. on Aug. 21. This will be followed by the council’s regular monthly meeting.
