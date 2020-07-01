RALEIGH — N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey Wednesday announced the arrest of Hunter Jacob Priest, 28, of New Bern, for insurance fraud in relation to a wreck that occurred in Morehead City.
Insurance fraud is a felony, according to a release from the N.C. Department of Insurance. Special agents with the DOI’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Mr. Priest of providing a false statement to Geico Insurance regarding his involvement in a wreck Nov. 14, 2019, in Morehead City.
The offense occurred between Nov. 22, 2019, and Nov. 27, 2019, according to the release.
Special agents, along with Salisbury police, arrested Mr. Priest June 22. His bond was set at $1,000 secured.
Mr. Causey estimates fraud costs North Carolinians between 15 and 20 cents on every dollar paid on insurance premiums, maybe more. That’s why he has reportedly cracked down on this white-collar crime by boosting the NCDOI Criminal Investigations Division.
Over the past two years, CID special agents recovered $7.5 million in criminal activities – money that was returned to consumers and insurance companies. The restitution also helps preserve insurance rates, according to the release.
To report suspected fraud, contact the CID at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at ncdoi.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.