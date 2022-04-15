Many county churches will host Easter sunrise services Sunday, including:
Tri-City Ministerial Alliance
The Tri-City Ministerial Alliance will hold an Easter sunrise service at 6 a.m. Sunday at St. Stephen’s AME Zion Church at 12th and Bridges Streets in Morehead City.
Camp Albemarle
Camp Albemarle on Highway 24 near Newport will host an Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. A second service will be offered at 10:30 a.m.
St. Peter’s UMC
St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Morehead City will offer an Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. Sunday at Mitchell Village Park. This will be a service of proclamation and praise at the water’s edge. There will be a light breakfast at the park’s gazebo following the service. In case of rain, the service and breakfast will be moved to the church.
Parkview Baptist
Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will have an Easter sunrise service at 6:15 a.m. Sunday. Biscuits and doughnuts will be served following the service.
First UMC
First United Methodist Church in Morehead City will hold a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. in the church’s courtyard.
First Baptist, Morehead City
First Baptist Church in Morehead City will hold an Easter sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. Sunday at Jaycee Park on the Morehead City waterfront in front of the Bask Hotel. If it rains, the service will be at the church. Those attending are asked to dress for the weather and bring beach chairs if needed.
Emerald Isle Chapel by the Sea
Emerald Isle Chapel by the Sea will offer a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. Sunday on the church grounds. A breakfast in the courtyard fellowship hall will follow the service.
Newport Baptist
Newport Baptist Church will host an Easter sunrise service and breakfast beginning at 6:30 a.m. Sunday at the church.
Victory Baptist
Victory Baptist Church in Newport will hold an Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
Live Oak Grove Christian Church
Live Oak Grove Christian Church in Beaufort will present an Easter sunrise service entitled “He is Alive!” at 6:25 a.m. Sunday.
