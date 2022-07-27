BEAUFORT = The Beaufort Police Department initiated the newest furry members of its Dog Walker Watch Tuesday, July 27, at the Beaufort Train Depot.
Participants were invited to learn how to effectively observe their surroundings, communicate with emergency dispatchers and identify helpful landmarks for responding officers while walking their pets.
The program was led by Captain Joel Marino, who explained the challenges typically faced by the police department and the benefits of having a strong relationship with the community.
"Over my years of doing community services, we've had a really tough time putting together a traditional crime watch," Marino said. "This program takes away all of that. We are not asking you to be vigilantes or snitches. We are simply asking you to be observant when you're out walking."
The program was introduced in 2015 as part of the National Association of Town Watch. The association also is responsible for the popular National Night Out event hosted by many police departments across the country.
There’s no cost to participate in the Dog Walker Watch and it involves less training than Neighborhood Watch, so it’s an easy way to get involved, Marino explained.
"If you get the butterflies in your stomach, a lump in your throat and the hair stands up on the back of your neck, that's your body telling you that something is wrong," Marino said. "Open your eyes a little more, look a little more. Maybe get your cell phone ready."
If a person sees suspicious activity, they are encouraged to dial 911.
For more information on the program, visit www.beaufortnc.org/police or call the Beaufort Police Department's non-emergency line at 252-728-4561.
