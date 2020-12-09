County commissioners approve Stacy fire department merger

STACY — The Down East Fire Department is gaining new territory for the second time in less than six months as the Carteret County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution merging the Stacy Volunteer Fire Department with Down East.
The decision, which follows a similar move that merged the Davis Volunteer Fire Department with the DEFD in September, came Monday during the board’s regular meeting held at the administration complex in Beaufort. County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea gave commissioners an update on the Stacy merger process, which was initiated last month at the board’s direction.
In November, Mr. Rea informed the board of commissioners that Stacy VFD had defaulted on its contract with the county due to an unauthorized purchase of fuel tanks. County commissioners cited that reason, combined with the department’s poor fire insurance rating, as cause to push for the merger.
Mr. Rea said Monday he’d met with Stacy’s fire chief, Billy Styron, and several members of the department’s board of directors to propose the merger and work out some of the preliminary details. He informed commissioners the Stacy VFD board and general membership met Dec. 3 to consider the plan and voted unanimously in favor of the merger.
Two Stacy residents spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting Monday to express support for the merger. Daniel Styron, a founding member of Stacy VFD, said he’d talked to many in the community about the plan and the majority seemed in favor of it, especially when they learned it could lead to lower homeowners’ insurance premiums for some.
“I would say more than 95 percent of the people in Stacy community support this and are wanting to make this happen,” Mr. Styron said.
Michael Fulcher, another longtime fixture at the Stacy department, agreed.
“I’ve talked to a lot of the old people in Stacy… and they all say if it’s going to give us more protection, it’s going to give us better service and it’s going to give us a little discount on our fire insurance, then yeah, we’re for it,” he said.
In one motion, the board of commissioners approved an updated fire map incorporating Stacy into the new Down East fire district, along with the new contract between the department and Carteret County. Mr. Rea said those and other supporting documents will be forwarded to the N.C. Department of Insurance for final review and approval, with the merger becoming official in February.
“The reason we waited until February is to allow their legal folks to get involved and get all the merger paperwork together, and we decided that date,” Mr. Rea noted.
With the addition of Stacy, the Down East fire district will once again become contiguous. The new regional district includes Stacy, Davis, Sea Level and Atlantic.
The merger will also bring the Stacy district from an ISO 9S fire rating down to an ISO 5 rating, which translates to better insurance premiums for homeowners. Many commissioners touted this as the primary benefit that would arise from the shift.
“Sometimes it’s tough when you merge things together, and you’ve got more chiefs than you have departments, but those people stepped up to the plate and they realized that they’re going to save the citizens of Stacy substantial money on their fire insurance,” said Commissioner Chris Chadwick, who is a resident of Stacy himself and was an outspoken proponent of the merger.
Several other commissioners expressed their support for the merger, as well, many calling it a “win-win” for the county and Stacy residents.
“We did the right thing, and I think the people of Stacy realize that we did the right thing,” Commissioner Ed Wheatly said. “It’s going to be benefit not only to them and their community, but to the entire county.”
