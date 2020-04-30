cedar point — The town should soon receive its long-delayed $1 million N.C. Clean Water Management Trust Fund grant to help pay for the land for its waterfront park, Town Administrator David Rief said Tuesday night.
In his report during the board of commissioners’ monthly session – conducted via Zoom – Mr. Rief said officials with the state agency read a Saturday, April 25 News-Times article about the problems the delay was causing the town and called him earlier this week.
“Thanks to great reporting (by the News-Times), they let us know they had read the article and that they do have (the money) available,” despite a long-running state budget impasse between Gov. Roy Cooper and the General Assembly, Mr. Rief told commissioners.
“We still have some hoops to jump through,” the administrator said, but he expressed confidence the grant would come through soon.
The News-Times previously reported the town faces a 1.5- to 2-cent property tax rate increase in fiscal year 2020-21, in part because the annual payback on a $2.8 million bond sale to purchase the property for the park on the White Oak River was higher than expected.
The town took the $75,000 for the extra debt service money out of its fund balance in the current 2019-20 fiscal year, but officials don’t want to do that with the 2020-21 budget, which will go into effect Wednesday, July 1.
Cedar Point’s annual payment to New York-based Sterling National Bank, which bought the bonds, was originally supposed to be $110,000, but that was for a 30-year bond payback, and the payback period ended up as 20 years, reducing interest but increasing annual payments.
The annual payback to the bank is now about $185,000.
The CWMTF last year approved a $1.01 million grant to the town to help pay down the debt service on the bonds, but it has been held up because of the lack of a state budget.
The CWTF receives funds from allocations from the General Assembly and awards grants on a competitive basis to local governments and other entities to help improve water quality.
Cedar Point’s 56-acre Boathouse Creek Walking Trails park will be kept in its natural state except for a few amenities, such as existing trails, bathrooms, a picnic area and a kayak launch.
Part of the goal of the purchase was to keep the land natural so it would soak up stormwater runoff from developed areas before it reaches the water. Stormwater runoff usually contains pollutants.
The land, off Masonic Avenue, had been zoned for multifamily development.
The bank allows the town two lump-sum payments to reduce the debt during the 20 year-term.
The town increased the property tax rate from 6.25 cents per $100 of assessed value in the 2018-19 budget to 9.25 cents in the 2019-20 budget to begin paying off the debt.
However, commissioners also told voters they would use grant funds to try to reduce or eliminate the tax increase as soon as possible. Neither Mr. Rief nor commissioners have said that is possible in the 2020-21 budget.
Mr. Rief said Tuesday the likelihood of immediately receiving the town’s other 2019 state grant, for $500,000 from the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, is not as strong, so far.
“I haven’t heard anything for certain from PARTF,” he said during the meeting, but he added he’s more optimistic now than before.
The town also got a $250,000 grant last year from the N.C. Coastal Land Trust and used that money as a down payment on the park land purchase.
John Nash, parks and recreation commissioner, said Tuesday the park continues to be “well-utilized,” as it has remained open during the novel coronavirus pandemic that has closed many other state, federal and municipal parks in the area.
“Every time I go out there, there are at least 10 cars” in the parking lot, he said.
Town officials consider the park safe during the pandemic, in part because it doesn’t have amenities that encourage gatherings of more than nine people, the limit Gov. Cooper set in response to the outbreak.
Mr. Nash said the town’s public works department is “doing a great job” keeping the park clean and safe.
The town closed on the land purchase from the N.C. Masons in April 2019 and the park opened in November after a delay to clean up downed trees and dangerous dangling limbs in the wake of Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
