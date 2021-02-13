WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy introduced legislation Thursday aimed at helping veterans suffering from traumatic brain injuries.
His office announced the legislation, the Veterans National Traumatic Brain Injury Treatment Act, in a Thursday release. If signed into law, the act would direct the secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to launch a pilot program for hyperbaric oxygen therapy as treatment for such injuries and for post-traumatic stress disorder.
“As a new member of the Veterans Affairs Committee, I wanted my first piece of legislation in the new term to help the men and women in our country who have so bravely defended our freedom, particularly the veterans in my district who suffer from TBI and PTSD,” said Rep. Murphy, who represents much of eastern North Carolina, including Carteret County. “I worked on this issue in the North Carolina General Assembly and now want to take those efforts nationwide.
“According to the VA, veterans are 50 percent more likely to die by suicide compared to average adults. Sadly, we lose more than 17 veterans a day in this nation to suicide. Our veterans who have bravely seen combat overseas fighting to preserve our freedom deserve better,” he continued.
According to the release, while a member of the N.C. General Assembly, Rep. Murphy introduced similar legislation to provide HBOT for North Carolina veterans. For the treatment, individuals are placed in a pressurized tank and pumped a large amount of pure oxygen, the release continues.
“By delivering more oxygen to the patient’s lungs, their blood can carry more oxygen to help heal cells in their body, including in the brain. Some people believe HBOT is a viable treatment option for TBI and PTSD,” the release states.
“While more research needs to be done to determine HBOT’s overall effectiveness in treating TBI and PTSD, I have found that it has helped many veterans get their lives back on track,” Rep. Murphy, who is a medical doctor, stated in the release. “Most therapies for TBI and PTSD treat just their symptoms. We need to fight for a cure. People who suffer from TBI and PTSD respond differently to different treatments. While HBOT may not help one patient, it could save another’s life.
“It is my hope that we can expand HBOT for veterans so they can have a larger variety of treatment options at their disposal. My legislation would be a first step in doing exactly that.”
