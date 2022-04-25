MOREHEAD CITY — With the Atlantic hurricane season beginning June 1, Carteret County Emergency Management and Carteret County Long Term Recovery Alliance are encouraging residents, nonprofits and businesses to begin thinking about preparations for the coming season.
The two groups will present the 2022 Carteret County Hurricane Preparedness Expo 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City.
The free event is open to the public.
The organizations are inviting other nonprofits or for-profit groups and businesses that provide the community with information, resources or services in the preparedness and or recovery from any disaster to participate as vendors.
“This wonderful community event is a great opportunity to expose your organization, business or services to the community you serve,” expo organizers stated in a press release about the event.
The deadline for organizations and businesses to register as vendors is Saturday. The vendor fee for the event is $25. Vendor fees will be waived for nonprofit organizations.
The expo will provide resources on how to prepare your homes, finances and more ahead of storms. Further information will be available from organizations that aid in post storm relief. There will be door prizes as well.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 – Nov. 30 each year.
“It is important in Carteret County for community members to be informed, plan ahead, be safe and prepared in an emergency,” expo organizers stated. “Our goal is to assure that our community is prepared now and has a plan for the risks associated with dangerous weather events.”
Organizations interested in participating as vendors must RSVP by Saturday at the following link: https://forms.gle/4pwp7aL6VxepNLyi7.
Expo coordinators include Joeita Zerilli, Food Bank of Eastern and Central NC, Julia Royall Johnson, Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance and Jen Sawyer with Carteret County Emergency Management.
For further information, contact Ms. Johnson at 919-422-6493 or communications.cltra@gmail.com.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.