November marks end of record tourism streak for Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY — After 17 consecutive months of record breaking occupancy tax revenues from the county’s hotels, vacation rentals and other temporary stays, collections for the month of November came in below what they were the previous year.
The county took in $378,206 in occupancy taxes in November 2021, compared to just over $400,000 collected in November 2020, a roughly 6% decrease. Until November, every month since June 2020 had broken its respective collection record for the month in a tourism streak that has seemed to defy logic amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite November being slightly down, calendar year 2021 has already shattered the previous yearly collection record set in 2020, with December’s figures still to come. The yearly collection sits at $12.47 million, a roughly 50% increase over the previous year’s $8.82 million in revenue.
Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority executive director Jim Browder wasn’t discouraged by November’s numbers, saying it’s still possible late collections could roll in to boost the figure above last year’s. Even if that’s not the case, it was still the third highest collection.
“It was just a matter of time when you got to the slower months,” he said. “...It could still be up again in December.”
Mr. Browder said the TDA put in extra effort to promote holiday events this year, so he anticipates December will be strong, as well.
“The tourism industry is pushing up rates a little bit, which helps raise our numbers,” he also noted.
Carteret County is firmly in its off-season now, as January and February are typically the slowest months for tourism to the Crystal Coast. Collections in both months topped $200,000 for the first time in 2021, with previous years usually not even breaking $100,000.
On top of the typical seasonal downturn, the area is contending with a COVID-19 surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. Some events have been canceled and the TDA has paused some advertisements.
Despite that, Mr. Browder said his office anticipates strong tourism to continue through 2022. He said advance bookings for the summer are up and interest remains high.
“I think we’ll have another good year. I feel good about 2022,” he said.
Occupancy tax collections are split 50/50 between the TDA and the County Shore Protection Office, which funds and oversees beach nourishment projects.
