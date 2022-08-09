MOREHEAD CITY — The county’s new Consolidated Human Services Director Dr. Randall Williams outlined his top priorities Monday as he met with his board in the county health department conference room.
Dr. Williams, former state health officer and cabinet director for the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services, began his new post July 18. He is no stranger to Carteret County, spending many years vacationing in the community.
“I am blessed to be here, and I have deep roots here,” Williams told members of the Consolidated Human Services Board after being introduced by County Manager Tommy Burns. “I am going out into the community and listening. I know the challenges are great and the work we do is very hard.”
Dr. Williams said while he will continue to spend time getting to know his employees, board members and community, he sees five major priorities. They are emergency operations as it pertains to public health, the substance abuse crisis, integration of community resources to improve public health, being wise stewards of financial and community resources, and valuing employees.
He further emphasized that he considers the two departments he oversees, the Health Department and Department of Social Services, as critical.
“What we do is important, and we’re the largest department in the county,” he said. “Public health is about clean water, vaccinations and so much more, and public health is all over the world. Social services is about the dawn of life, the sunset of life and all the storms in between.”
As a former obstetrician who delivered more than 2,000 babies during his 26-year career in private practice in Raleigh, he said numerous times he heard the phrase from mothers, “Thank goodness you are here.” He then added, “But I say to all of you who serve the community, thank goodness you are here. We are first responders, and I know it can be hard. But what you do makes a difference.”
While introducing Dr. Williams to the board, Burns said the new director stood out above other candidates.
“It became apparent he was the most qualified candidate for several reasons,” Burns said. “He’s already hit the ground running, and his career speaks for itself.”
Dr. Williams replaces former Director Cindy Holman, who retired March 31. He has more than 30 years’ experience in public health and healthcare management.
Prior to his time with the Missouri DHSS, Dr. Williams served as state health director and deputy secretary of North Carolina Health and Human Services, where he led operations for the Office of Rural Health and Community Care, which had a budget of approximately $20 billion and included more than 17,000 employees across its divisions. He was charged with promoting and supporting population health in North Carolina by providing senior management, leadership and public health expertise.
A native of North Carolina, he graduated with honors from UNC Chapel Hill with a double major in history and zoology. He went on to the UNC School of Medicine where he was a Holderness Fellow and co-founded the Students Teaching Early Prevention initiative. He then served as Administrative Chief Resident in Obstetrics and Gynecology at North Carolina Memorial Hospital.
As well as being in private practice for 26 years, he has been active in many local, state and national public health organizations, in which he has served in numerous leadership roles.
Dr. Williams has served as a volunteer in U.S. State Department and World Health Organizations sponsored endeavors, teaching physicians and helping clinical governance overseas. Serving mostly in conflict zones, his work has taken him to Afghanistan, Haiti, Iraq and Libya.
He has been recognized as the Red Cross Humanitarian of the Year, Raleigh News & Observer Tar Heel of the Week and Triangle Business Journal Health Care Hero of the Year.
