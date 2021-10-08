PELETIER — Fire and rescue calls have dipped a bit in western Carteret County with the end of the summer tourism season, but the number of requests for emergency assistance still show the effects of rapid development in the area.
Chief Kevin Hunter of the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department, based in Cedar Point, briefed Peletier commissioners during their monthly board meeting Monday night in town hall off Highway 58.
“It looks like 181 calls in September,” which is down from 201 in August, the chief said.
“Still, that’s high. The maximum (for September) used to be 145 to 170,” he noted.
The department, which serves Peletier, Cedar Point, Cape Carteret, Bogue and unincorporated areas of western Carteret County, had its first 200-call month in April and then another 200-call month in July, which is the peak month for tourism. August came in at 200, as well.
“The total continues to be quite high,” Chief Hunter said Monday night.
The calls continue to generally reflect the national average, close to three-quarters of them for emergency medical services and about one-quarter fire. Some calls are for both varieties of help.
“The call volume is really pretty steady,” Chief Hunter told commissioners. “It’s staying in a range close to 200. That seems to be the norm now.”
Of the calls in Peletier in September, 11 were EMS and three were for fires.
Meanwhile, Peletier’s part-time code enforcement officer, Lt. Kris Jensen of the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, reported Monday he’s still making progress – albeit slowly – in forcing property owners to clean several commercial sites and residences identified as “eyesores.” Issues range from mold and gaps in mobile home walls to one structure that’s split right down the middle. Other problems include overgrown vegetation.
In at least one case, Lt. Jensen told the board Monday, he’s about a week from beginning to impose fines.
During the public comment period at the end of the meeting, resident Tim Quinn, who is running for the Peletier Board of Commissioners in the Tuesday, Nov. 2 election, urged the board to speed up efforts to clean up hazardous situations.
“The town needs to quit kicking the can down the road,” he said.
The town hired Lt. Jensen last year, and he has stressed many of these cases take significant time to obtain positive outcomes. He said he does not fine if he sees owners making progress on the properties.
Lt. Jensen also reported the CCSO received 197 calls for service in Peletier during August and September.
In his financial report Monday night, Mayor Dale Sowers said the town has $206,831 in its bank account, plus $21,562 in Powell Bill funds. The town account, he said, is right on target, as property tax payments have generally not started coming in to replenish the coffers.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
