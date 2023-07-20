PELETIER — Peletier Planning Board members and commissioners will have a training session on Tuesday, Aug. 1, with the new town planner, Carlton Gideon. The session will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in the town hall off Highway 58.
The town planner is provided by the Eastern Carolina Council (ECC), which the town joined earlier this year at a cost of $300 per year.
Residents of the rapidly growing western Carteret County town had been pushing for a planner for a year or more, and Mayor Dale Sowers included money for the membership in the town budget for 2023-24.
Peletier has a planning board, but Mayor Sowers has essentially served as planning director – but not in name – for many years, working with developers and presenting proposed projects to the planning board and board of commissioners for consideration.
The town has been besieged by numerous rezoning requests and subdivision plans in recent years.
The ECC is a multi-county local government planning and development organization. It’s one of 16 councils of government in North Carolina and serves Carteret, Craven, Duplin, Green, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Pamlico and Wayne counties and has worked on ordinances for some towns in Carteret County.
The session was suggested by Town Commissioner Walter Vinson during the commissioners’ meeting on July 10.
“I’m an advocate for some more training,” he said then. “Can we go ahead and do something about having some training for our planning board.”
Commissioner David Bragg agreed and suggested the commissioners attend the session for training, too.
Mayor Dale Sowers said he had no problem setting up a session.
“Let’s just do that and get this thing going,” Vinson said. “I want us to do things that are right and legal, and I think we’ve been kind of skating a little bit here for a while these years past, and I want us to be kosher, I’ll put it that way now, so whatever it takes to get us straight and go and get on the right path.”
Gideon is a senior community planner with the Eastern Carolina Council and began his position in September 2022. According to the council’s website he is skilled in economic development, community development, regional planning, community technical assistance and mapping. He holds Master of Arts in Geography with a concentration in Urban and Regional Analysis from UNC Charlotte and is an eastern North Carolina native.
The town is looking for a new planning board member, as longtime member Harold Fulp has resigned for health reasons, and the board could appoint a new member in its August meeting.
