cThe Carteret County Board of Education voted Tuesday morning to raise the cost of breakfast and lunch for high school students during the 2022-2023 academic year.
The board met in special session in the school system’s central services building off Safrit Drive and approved the change as part of the consent agenda, a list of agenda items that can be approved with one vote. The cost of high school breakfast meals will increase from $1.25 to $1.50 and lunch meal prices from $2.75 to $3.
Because the increase was part of the consent agenda, there was no discussion. However, last week Child Nutrition Director Melissa Albright told the News-Times the increase would only affect high school students for the 2022-23 academic year because kindergarten through eighth-grade students will continue to receive free meals through the Community Eligibility Provision. This will be the final year for eligibility in the program.
Ms. Albright explained the increase was necessary because the child nutrition department was below its three-month operating balance at the end of December 2021. When that happens, child nutrition departments “are required to increase meal prices,” she stated in a document in the board agenda packet for the meeting. “We have also seen a 30-40% increase in grocery and supply products.”
Also during the meeting, the board voted unanimously to implement a pay increase for classified school employees for the 2022-23 academic year. Classified staff are employees who are in a position not requiring certification
Classified staff include paraprofessionals, office/clerical personnel, custodians, bus drivers and business managers.
School system finance officer Kathy Carswell said in 2022 the N.C. General Assembly approved a $13 minimum wage for all hourly staff for the 2021-22 academic year. The same legislation called for a $15 minimum wage beginning with the 2022-23 fiscal year.
As a result, the lowest pay grade will begin at $15 per hour. There is a 1% increase within the same pay grade for years of experience. There is a 3% increase from one pay grade to the next pay grade.
The new salary schedule will become effective Friday, July 1.
The board also approved a two-year contract extension for Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, with no other changes to it. His current contract began July 1, 2020 and ends June 30, 2024. His current annual salary is $175,000, plus benefits.
Board members said the contract extension was because of the superintendent’s exceptional leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Finally, the board adopted a continuing budget resolution for 2022-23. This interim budget enables the school system to continue to pay its bills until the N.C. General Assembly approves a 2022-23 state budget. The school system’s budget includes state, county and federal funds.
