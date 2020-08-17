Traffic stop leads to drug arrest of Carteret County woman

MOREHEAD CITY — Narcotics detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the Morehead City Police Department arrested a Carteret County woman during a traffic stop Thursday, ending an investigation of methamphetamine and heroin trafficking in the county.
According to a Monday release from the sheriff’s department, Misty Ann Parsons, 43, faces several drug charges, including trafficking in heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine, destroying criminal evidence and resisting a public officer.
Over the course of the traffic stop, detectives seized approximately 4 ounces of methamphetamine and nearly a quarter ounce of heroin. Ms. Parsons was also wanted by the CCSO for 20 outstanding felony drug warrants as part of “Operation One by One,” an ongoing undercover drug roundup.
Additional charges include two counts each of conspiring to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, conspiring to sell and deliver heroin, possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling and delivering a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling that was used for keeping and selling a controlled substance and one count each of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, manufacturing a schedule II controlled substance, selling a schedule II controlled substance, delivering a schedule II controlled substance, possessing heroin with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, manufacturing heroin, selling heroin and delivering heroin.
Ms. Parsons was placed in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort under a $1.5 million secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.